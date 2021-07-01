Brent Andrew Lacey

Brent Andrew Lacey, 41, of Gilbert, AZ, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Sunday, June 27, 2021, of a bilateral pulmonary embolism. Brent is the loving husband of Allison Jean Platt Lacey and father to his two beautiful daughters Isla Jean (10) and Norah Lee (8). Brent was the kindest, most gentle soul who loved God, his family, and friends. He will be remembered for his beautiful smile and smiling eyes, his laugh, his big hugs, his compassion, his service to others, and his immense love for his wife and daughters. He loved the Lord and died in His service.

Brent was born December 4, 1979, in Missoula, MT. He is the son of Richard Hill and Linda Lee Andrew Lacey. He grew up on the family ranch in Drummond, MT with his siblings Tammy, Kristy, Paul, Cherilyn, Natalie, and Shannon. Brent graduated from Drummond High School, Brigham Young University, and Arizona State University. He served a mission in the California San Jose Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was currently employed by Synchrony in Phoenix, AZ.

Brent is preceded in death by his grandparents George W. and Karma H. Lacey, and Leo G. and Orpha U. Andrew. Brent is survived by his wife Allison and his two daughters Isla and Norah, Gilbert, AZ; his father and mother Richard and Linda Lacey, Drummond, MT; siblings: Tamra L. Summers/Steve, Austin, TX; Kristin Gardiner/Brett, Anchorage, AK; Paul R. Lacey/Amy, Logan, UT; Cherilyn Halls/David, Pinetop, AZ; Natalie Heintz/Justin, Albany, OR; Shannon Barton/Blake, Layton, UT.

Funeral services will take place Friday, July 2, 2021, at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel at 2233 S Wade Dr, Gilbert, AZ. A visitation will precede the funeral service at 10:00 am at the church for those wishing to pay respects.

The family wishes to thank their many friends and family members for their outpouring of love and support at this difficult time. We are especially gratefully for the brethren who surrounded Brent at the time of his death. A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist Allison and the girls https://gofund.me/cdfc8f16 or if you prefer, Allison's direct Venmo is @alaceycreation.