Bruce Rex Landquist

Bruce Rex Landquist, son of Harry and Iolene (Stowe) Landquist, was born October 20, 1950, in Missoula, Montana. He attended Russell Elementary School in Missoula and graduated from Hellgate High School in 1969. He took classes at Montana Technological University, Montana State University, and the University of Montana. He graduated from the Missoula Technical Center Welding Program in 1978 and was an avid lifelong learner achieving numerous certifications over the years.

Bruce met the love of his life, Michele McDermott, at Eddie's Club in downtown Missoula. The couple was united in marriage on September 25, 1976. Bruce's passion for Bultaco motorcycles earned him the nickname "Bultaco Bruce." He was a true Renaissance man who could fix anything, knew everything, and could bake a great pie. He worked in the sawmill and as a Millwright in Bonner and later worked for Ironwood Manufacturing, all while running the family farm with Michele.

Bruce was a good-humored, quiet man with a strong work ethic and a big heart. He enjoyed spending time fishing and attended Blues Festivals with Michele as often as they could. The couple enjoyed spending time with his cousins, Steve (MaryAnn) Kelley and Terry (Paul Trueblood) Kelley. Above all else, Bruce was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be greatly missed.

Bruce passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at home in Lolo, Montana; he was 71 years of age.

Left to cherish Bruce's memory are his wife of 46 years, Michele Landquist; daughter, Gwendolyn (Mathew Leekley) Landquist; family friend, Tia Olson; extended family and friends. He is also survived by daughter Megan (Andrew) Villa and their children.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Iolene Landquist; stepfather, Irwin "Pat" Patton.

In accordance with Bruce's wishes, his remains have been cremated and a small family service will be held at a later date. In memoriam, please consider donating to Bruce's favorite nonprofit, The Missoula Urban Demonstration (MUD) Project, located at 1527 Wyoming St., Missoula, MT 59801 or online at mudproject.org. Online condolence may be left at gardencityfh.com.