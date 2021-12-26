Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Missoulian
Missoulian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bruce A. Sorensen
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021

Bruce A. Sorensen

Bruce A. Sorensen passed away on Tuesday December 21, 2021 after a year-long struggle with Stage 4 cancer.

Bruce was born in Everett, WA on October 18, 1963 to Franklin and Martha Sorensen. He graduated from CMR High School in Great Falls, 1982. He then attended Montana State University in Bozeman, where he graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering, 1987. After a 14-year stint as a Professional Civil Engineer for the Metropolitan Water District in Los Angeles, CA, he returned to Montana to continue his profession with WGM Group in Missoula, MT and Avista Utilities, in the Cabinet Gorge Dam and Clark Fork waterways. He retired in 2019.

In 1999, he met his future wife, Cecile Tropila, who was born and raised in Great Falls, and had close ties to the Sorensen family through other family members. Their cute story is that Bruce's mother and other local ladies enjoyed a monthly lunch. Bruce was home for the State Fair in Great Falls and joined the ladies at one of their gatherings. Cecile's mother approached Bruce for his phone number because Cecile would be attending a conference in his area of California. The "Mom" setup turned into 19 years of wedded bliss, adventures of kayaking, snow shoeing, tailgating, golfing, fishing and fun with family and friends. They shared and adored a sweet cat named Holly.

Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Franklin Sorensen and survived by his wife Cecile, mother Martha Dyrdahl (Larry), Brother Steve (Cheryl), sisters Becky Bortnem (Keith) and Marta Peters (Larry) plus numerous nieces and nephews and their kids.

Bruce is now enjoying the beach, golfing, fishing, watching football with his dad and is at peace.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society and/or AniMeals of Missoula.

Graveside services are planned with family and friends later in January 2022, as he is being laid to rest beside his father in the Manchester Cemetery, Great Falls, MT.


Published by Missoulian on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
I am saddened to hear the news of Bruce's passing. Bruce was a true special friend - one of the "good guys". The fun times and fond memories I have of Bruce are too numerous to count. From our school days at West Junior High, and CMR, to college and beyond. All the great fun we had playing football and basketball, lifting weights, fishing on the Missouri, and just hanging out. Bruce was always at the center. Although I lost track of Bruce over the last many years, I know he was loved by his close family and friends. My heart goes out to his wife, Cecile, his mother Martha, his brother and sisters and all his family and friends. Bruce you will be missed...but not forgotten.
Tim Koontz
Friend
February 3, 2022
To Cecile and the Sorensen family: I am so very sorry for your great loss. I new Bruce first as a co-worker at The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, and later as a friend. I have very fond memories of trips we made together and weekend get-togethers with groups of friends. Bruce was usually the life of the party. Although we had lost touch over the years, I will always cherish the fun times we shared together. Please take solace that Bruce is now at peace and with the Lord. I will keep all of you in my prayers. Again, my deepest condolences. Ernie
Ernie Ariza
Friend
January 18, 2022
Cecile, I´m so sorry for your loss! The write-up of your and Bruce´s romance and marriage is touching, moving, and perfect! May every star in the Universe reflect back to you all the light and love you and Bruce brought to it, and may your grieving bring back the best memories and some form of healing! Deepest condolences, Rhino Benedetti
Ryan Benedetti
January 3, 2022
So sorry, and sorry for your loss. Thoughts are with you.
Ken (access)
Other
January 3, 2022
David Salisbury
January 2, 2022
Will miss you brother-in-law. Love you little sister.
Cathy
Family
December 28, 2021
Oh Cecile, we are so very sorry for the loss of Bruce. You guys were truly wonderful neighbors and friends. We have so many great memories with you two in them. Our heart breaks for you and your family. You are in our prayers, much love and peace to you all. Love, The McGiboneys
Riley, Jen, Hunter & Casey
Friend
December 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results