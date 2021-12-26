Bruce A. Sorensen

Bruce A. Sorensen passed away on Tuesday December 21, 2021 after a year-long struggle with Stage 4 cancer.

Bruce was born in Everett, WA on October 18, 1963 to Franklin and Martha Sorensen. He graduated from CMR High School in Great Falls, 1982. He then attended Montana State University in Bozeman, where he graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering, 1987. After a 14-year stint as a Professional Civil Engineer for the Metropolitan Water District in Los Angeles, CA, he returned to Montana to continue his profession with WGM Group in Missoula, MT and Avista Utilities, in the Cabinet Gorge Dam and Clark Fork waterways. He retired in 2019.

In 1999, he met his future wife, Cecile Tropila, who was born and raised in Great Falls, and had close ties to the Sorensen family through other family members. Their cute story is that Bruce's mother and other local ladies enjoyed a monthly lunch. Bruce was home for the State Fair in Great Falls and joined the ladies at one of their gatherings. Cecile's mother approached Bruce for his phone number because Cecile would be attending a conference in his area of California. The "Mom" setup turned into 19 years of wedded bliss, adventures of kayaking, snow shoeing, tailgating, golfing, fishing and fun with family and friends. They shared and adored a sweet cat named Holly.

Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Franklin Sorensen and survived by his wife Cecile, mother Martha Dyrdahl (Larry), Brother Steve (Cheryl), sisters Becky Bortnem (Keith) and Marta Peters (Larry) plus numerous nieces and nephews and their kids.

Bruce is now enjoying the beach, golfing, fishing, watching football with his dad and is at peace.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society and/or AniMeals of Missoula.

Graveside services are planned with family and friends later in January 2022, as he is being laid to rest beside his father in the Manchester Cemetery, Great Falls, MT.