Burnell "Buzz" Kennedy
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Garden City Funeral Home
1705 West Broadway
Missoula, MT

Burnell "Buzz" Kennedy

Burnell "Buzz" Kennedy, 75, of Lolo passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Community Medical Center in Missoula. A funeral service with military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 13, 2021 at Garden City Funeral Home with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Legion, Post #135, Lolo MT.

Burnell H. Kennedy, son of David and F. Elizabeth (Hershner) Kennedy, was born November 10, 1945 in York, Pennsylvania. He attended Northeastern High School in Manchester, Pennsylvania and graduated in the class of 1963. Buzz enlisted in the Air Force after graduation and worked as a Jet Aircraft Mechanic. While stationed in Great Falls, Montana Buzz met Jeanine Curtis and the two were united in marriage on September 9, 1967 in Wichita, Kansas. For most of his working career, Buzz was a heat and frost insulator with local #23 while also helping with the family sunglass business. Though he worked in York for most of his career, in 1993 he and Jeanine followed their kids to Big Sky Country and finally fulfilled their longtime dream of moving out west.

Buzz was a proud member of the American Legion Post #135, VFW, Loyal Order of the Moose, and the Big Sky Bassers fishing club. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved spending time outdoors. Buzz was always willing to lend a helping hand to friends and strangers alike and could fix nearly anything. He was a tinkerer and enjoyed staying busy with his many projects. He enjoyed participating in the Kid's Fishing Clinic and promoting the American Legion's Americanism essay scholarship contest. Buzz enjoyed spending weekends at the cabin in Trout Creek with his family and friends. He also loved extended trips to North Dakota to help out on the family farm and enjoy the peace and quiet. Above all else, he was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be greatly missed.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 53 years, Jeanine Kennedy; son, John (Ann) Kennedy of Boise and their children, Samantha, Courtney, and Sean; daughter, Kristy (Steve "Dico") Dicomitis of Missoula and their daughter, Kennedy; siblings, Robert Kennedy, James Kennedy, and Kenneth Kennedy; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Elizabeth Kennedy; siblings, Kaye (Kennedy) Harlacher, Faye (Kennedy) Evans and Glenn Kennedy.



Published by Missoulian on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Garden City Funeral Home
1705 West Broadway, Missoula, MT
Garden City Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I consider Buzz and Jeanine good friends. One of the wonderful memories for me is when he helped me remove the last bolt from my truck's alternator with his mighty strength. He indeed was a generous and helpful man and a good neighbor. As fellow Pennsylvanian, I loved talking with Buzz and hearing his wisdom. To his family, I extend my sympathy. My thoughts and prayers are with you all and I hope to see you soon.
Audra S.
Friend
September 21, 2021
He will be missed but will always live in our memory.
Bob & Doris
Family
September 13, 2021
