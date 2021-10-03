Caitlin Elizabeth Raser

May 14, 1981 - September 24, 2021

Caitlin was born with a rare genetic anomaly called 9p Deletion, or Alfie's Syndrome, at the time one of only 17 cases identified in the world. We soon discovered that what was rare and special about Caitlin wasn't what was missing from her DNA but what was extra in her heart.

Anyone who smiled at Caitlin was her friend and got a hug. If they didn't smile first, she'd give them a hug and then they'd smile and become her friend. That led to teaching her the concept of a "far-away hug" as she got older!

She attended Hellgate Elementary School and graduated from Big Sky High School in 2001. We are so grateful for the ways both schools worked to include her in classes and activities. We were always amazed by the number of people she knew and who knew her when we were out. Hearing "That's Caitlin! She goes to my school!" delighted all of us and made us so grateful to live in Missoula where she was an accepted and loved member of our community.

After high school, she joined Opportunity Resources and loved the people there, both clients and staff. In 2004 she moved into the 8th Street Group home, which became her home and the residents and staff her extended family. We are eternally grateful for the love and care provided by staff over the years, especially group home manager Alisa Boyce during these last few months as her health declined. Caitlin passed away peacefully at her group home from complications from her 7 month battle with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia.

Caitlin is survived by her mother Holly, her father Jay and his wife Darla, her sister Alyssa and her husband Danny Oberweiser, and their son, her nephew Pete, all of Missoula; her Aunt Vicki and Uncle Jim Thornton of Arlee; Grandparents Bob and Kathleen Moore of California, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins in Montana, Nebraska, Colorado, and California.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, October 10 from 2:00-4:00 pm at the Bitterroot Shelter, near tennis courts, at Fort Missoula Park on South Avenue. We would love the opportunity to thank you for being part of her life. Please join us as we look back on some of the things Caitlin loved and that we loved about her. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Opportunity Resources, Chromosome 9p Minus Network, or a charity of your choice.