Carl Raymond Zuehlke

Born August 5, 1923 in Missoula, Montana, Carl passed away at the age of 97 in Palm Springs, California on March 20, 2021. Always a hard worker, Carl began work at the Northern Pacific Railway and left Montana when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy to serve in World War II. He made his way throughout several states before settling in Sacramento, California and starting a family. Carl worked at the Libby's Cannery for several years before joining the Sacramento City Fire Department making his way to the rank of Captain retiring after serving many years with the city. He moved back to his native Montana, but became a "snow bird": spending his summers in Clinton, Montana and enjoying the warm sun and hot mineral pools in Palm Springs area during the winters. Carl enjoyed riding his bike, swimming, shooting hoops, watching football and basketball and made friends wherever he went. He'll always be remembered for his great story telling and assortment of hats (trucker, baseball, cowboy, etc.). He will be dearly missed.

Carl is survived by his daughter Carla Zuehlke, grandchildren Stephanie McChesney (Jeremy) Sydney Corley (Michael) and Scott Tanimoto and great-grandsons Matthew McChesney and Ethan Corley.

A memorial will be held on June18,2021 at 11:30 AM at the Garden City Funeral home in Missoula.