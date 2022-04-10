Menu
Carol Jeanne Nippins
FUNERAL HOME
Owens Livingston Mortuary
320 N. 9th Street
Show Low, AZ

Carol Jeanne Nippins

Carol Jeanne Nippins of Show Low, Arizona passed away at her home on March 8, 2022. She was born on April 10, 1948, to the late Vernon Moore and Lois (Cleverdon) Moore in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Jeanne is survived by her loving husband, Fred Nippins; her daughters, Christine Rojas and Stacy Snow; her grandchildren, Douglas, Cassidy, Kelsie, Janessa, Dylan, Jake, and Luke; and two great grandchildren, Jack and Dane.

Jeanne always said that she was a "jack of all trades, master of none". Her occupations consisted of Secretarial, Medical Assisting, Home Healthcare, and Food Service. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, and decorating. She was well known for her love of dogs.

Jeanne will be terribly missed, and her kind and loving personality will be remembered forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all who knew her.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 2 P.M. at Owens Livingston Mortuary, White Mountain Chapel in Show Low, Arizona. To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com


Published by Missoulian on Apr. 10, 2022.
