Cary (Marian) L. Nicklay

Cary (Marian) Louise Meissner was born in Glendive, MT, to Frank and Ruth (Hall) Meissner, July 30, 1940.

As part of a high school class, Marian was assigned a part time internship at a radio station. There she met and fell in love with DJ Ray "Nifty Nick" Nicklay. They were married February 7, 1959.

Ray dubbed Marian "Carrot Top," which morphed into her adopted name, Cary.

Cary and Ray worked together in TV and radio for decades, moving to North Dakota, South Dakota, and eventually to Missoula. Originally at KGVO, most of Cary's career in radio sales was spent at KYLT/KZOQ radio. Cary retired in 2007.

Cary was a lifelong member of St. Francis Catholic Church, and her faith sustained her through life's struggles. Even after she was unable to attend church on a regular basis, she prayed the rosary daily.

Cary enjoyed golfing, reading, following college and professional sports, and playing Scrabble and other word games.

Cary's personality was larger than life. She was a generous wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her sense of humor and big laugh were hallmarks of her personality.

Cary passed away March 13, 2022.

Cary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ray, her daughter-in-law Arcadia and grandson Andris. She is survived by her brother Paul (Lydia), her children: Bob, Becky Mosbacher (Tim), Daniel (Kate), Christine (Tessa Heurmann), Mark, Patrick (Kesh) and Kelly, 24 grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

A rosary vigil will be held Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 1:30 – 3:30 pm at Garden City Funeral Home.

A funeral mass will be held Monday, March 28, 2022, at 10 am, at St. Francis Church, followed by interment at the Veterans Cemetery at 11:30 am, and then a reception at 12:30, at Garden City Funeral Home.

Donations to Animeals or the Humane Society would be a great way to honor Cary's life.