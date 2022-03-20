Menu
Cary L. Nicklay
Garden City Funeral Home
1705 West Broadway
Missoula, MT
Service
Mar, 28 2022
10:00a.m.
St Francis Xavier Church
Cary (Marian) L. Nicklay

Cary (Marian) Louise Meissner was born in Glendive, MT, to Frank and Ruth (Hall) Meissner, July 30, 1940.

As part of a high school class, Marian was assigned a part time internship at a radio station. There she met and fell in love with DJ Ray "Nifty Nick" Nicklay. They were married February 7, 1959.

Ray dubbed Marian "Carrot Top," which morphed into her adopted name, Cary.

Cary and Ray worked together in TV and radio for decades, moving to North Dakota, South Dakota, and eventually to Missoula. Originally at KGVO, most of Cary's career in radio sales was spent at KYLT/KZOQ radio. Cary retired in 2007.

Cary was a lifelong member of St. Francis Catholic Church, and her faith sustained her through life's struggles. Even after she was unable to attend church on a regular basis, she prayed the rosary daily.

Cary enjoyed golfing, reading, following college and professional sports, and playing Scrabble and other word games.

Cary's personality was larger than life. She was a generous wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her sense of humor and big laugh were hallmarks of her personality.

Cary passed away March 13, 2022.

Cary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ray, her daughter-in-law Arcadia and grandson Andris. She is survived by her brother Paul (Lydia), her children: Bob, Becky Mosbacher (Tim), Daniel (Kate), Christine (Tessa Heurmann), Mark, Patrick (Kesh) and Kelly, 24 grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

A rosary vigil will be held Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 1:30 – 3:30 pm at Garden City Funeral Home.

A funeral mass will be held Monday, March 28, 2022, at 10 am, at St. Francis Church, followed by interment at the Veterans Cemetery at 11:30 am, and then a reception at 12:30, at Garden City Funeral Home.

Donations to Animeals or the Humane Society would be a great way to honor Cary's life.


Published by Missoulian on Mar. 20, 2022.
Garden City Funeral Home
Garden City Funeral Home.
Cary Was My Second Mother When My Mother Passed Away. I Will Never Forget Her Kindness And Love She Gave Me Through Out Theses Many Years. R.I.P "Mom"
Bill Williams
Friend
March 21, 2022
So sad to learn of Cary's passing. We have many fond memories of living next door to your family and watching you all through the years. You all are a lasting legacy for the loving family that Cary and Ray provided. We hope that your precious memories of Cary and Ray will give you peace and comfort during this difficult time. Love, Sherry and Greg
Sherry and Greg Munther
Friend
March 20, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of your moms passing. She was always very sweet to me. Sending you all hugs.
Jody Vinson
March 20, 2022
