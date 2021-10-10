Menu
Charles "Chuck" Furrer

Celebration of Life

(Oct 15, 1958 - Dec 8, 2020)

Saturday, October 23, 2021

4:30 - 6:30

Westside Lanes, Missoula

Per Chuck's wishes, his family is holding a celebration of life ceremony. We invite you to join us for a short memorial service at 4:30 to be followed by visiting and sharing stories and food. Our intention is to show that as long as we remember Chuck, a piece of him will always be with us. Please come prepared with funny or uplifting stories and know it's okay to smile through the tears.


Published by Missoulian on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Service
4:30p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Westside Lanes
Missoula, MT
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Only knew him briefly, Due to circumstances beyond my control am unable to attend, but send my condolences to the family
Jeanne Kerr reifer
Friend
October 10, 2021
