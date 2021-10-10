Charles "Chuck" Furrer

Celebration of Life

Charles "Chuck" Furrer

(Oct 15, 1958 - Dec 8, 2020)

Saturday, October 23, 2021

4:30 - 6:30

Westside Lanes, Missoula

Per Chuck's wishes, his family is holding a celebration of life ceremony. We invite you to join us for a short memorial service at 4:30 to be followed by visiting and sharing stories and food. Our intention is to show that as long as we remember Chuck, a piece of him will always be with us. Please come prepared with funny or uplifting stories and know it's okay to smile through the tears.