Charles "Chuck" Kaparich

The Kaparich family announces the death of Charles "Chuck" Kaparich on Monday, June 28. Though many will remember him as the creator of A Carousel for Missoula, he was a man of many talents and adventures- too many to describe in just a few, small paragraphs. Needless to say, he is both loved and missed.

It was Chuck's hope that he could be remembered without ceremony, as he was in many ways a private person. Even so, kind donations to A Carousel for Missoula or Thompson River Animal Care Shelter (TRAC), would surely be welcomed.

The family would like to share our deep gratitude to the volunteers of the carousel and the community of Missoula for helping Chuck actualize one of his magical dreams.