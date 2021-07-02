Menu
Charles "Chuck" Kaparich
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Garden City Funeral Home - Missoula
1705 West Broadway
Missoula, MT

Charles "Chuck" Kaparich

The Kaparich family announces the death of Charles "Chuck" Kaparich on Monday, June 28. Though many will remember him as the creator of A Carousel for Missoula, he was a man of many talents and adventures- too many to describe in just a few, small paragraphs. Needless to say, he is both loved and missed.

It was Chuck's hope that he could be remembered without ceremony, as he was in many ways a private person. Even so, kind donations to A Carousel for Missoula or Thompson River Animal Care Shelter (TRAC), would surely be welcomed.

The family would like to share our deep gratitude to the volunteers of the carousel and the community of Missoula for helping Chuck actualize one of his magical dreams.


Published by Missoulian on Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Garden City Funeral Home - Missoula
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sisters and I live in California but our family roots are Missoula and Butte. We come to visit on alternate years. We like to ride the Carousel and I donate to it. This year we arrived on June 29th. I am just now seeing the newsletter about Chucks passing. I am sad and sorry.
Holly Borghello
August 20, 2021
Donna and Rick I was so sorry to hear about Chuck. He was such a nice guy and so talented. You guys were great neighbors and I think about you often. My condolences to you.
Betty (LeProwse) Alvarez
Friend
July 9, 2021
Beth , Chuck taught me more than wood carving,it was a blessing to meet and get to know both of you
Phil Hall
July 7, 2021
I met Chuck while volunteering on the mechanical crew for the carousel. He opened his garage 3 nights a week for the volunteers while maintaining a regular job. Then we moved into the carousel building for another year until the grand opening in May. You will be missed Chuck enjoy riding those Ponies!!!
Kent Jones
July 4, 2021
I am so happy for the short time that I got to hang out with Chuck on the Sunday shop days. He was the most talented and creative person I've ever been around.And a just all-around great guy.He will be missed greatly.
Johnny Campbell
Friend
July 4, 2021
I met Chuck when he helped with the Butte carousel. He was the most imaginative creative person I have ever known. I am sorry that I didn't get to visit him more often. Knowing Chuck was like knowing Walt Disney. Very sorry for your loss.
Jim Ayres
Friend
July 2, 2021
Beth: How often I´ve thought of you and Chuck. Remembering those days at Hellgate Elementary. Visiting with you and Chuck and his sister Donna, and Mike and Robbie. I´m sorry for your loss. May God´s Blessings be numerous for Chuck in his entrance to Eternal life. May your Hearts be filled with Peace in this challenge. May God´s Divine Mercy be with each of you. God Bless you all. Love Ellen.
Ellen Dailey Lincoln Ne
Friend
July 2, 2021
always loved talking with Chuck. So saddened to hear this news.
dan jensen
Friend
July 2, 2021
