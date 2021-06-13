Charles D. Williford

Florence - Charles D. Williford, born March 16,1948 in Deer Lodge, MT went home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 4, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Bonnie Williford and two children Mark D. Williford and April Gregg (Joel). He has five grandchildren: Aaron, Jarrett, Emily, Ian and Noah, 6 +1 brothers and sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.

He loved serving his community as a Missoula City Firefighter from 1971-2006 and was proud to be a Vietnam veteran.

His life will be celebrated at a later date. Condolences can be left for the family at www.gardencityfh.com.