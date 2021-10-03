Menu
Charlotte Sofia Davis Kasl
Charlotte Sofia Davis Kasl

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Charlotte Sofia Davis Kasl will be held on October 16, 2021 at the University Congregational Church, 405 University Ave., Missoula at 3:00 PM. The Church requires that everyone attending wear masks.

Charlotte passed away on August 7th at the age of 82 and is buried in the Missoula City Cemetery. You can read more about Charlotte's life, with her full obituary at www.brothersmortuary.com_obituary_charlotte-2Dkasl

In lieu of flowers, people may donate to the two funds that Charlotte set up at the University of Montana Foundation: the Mary Eliza Shope Scholarship for Undergraduate Music Students Studying Strings or the Charlotte Kasl Faculty Support Fund supporting Strings and Keyboard Faculty.


Published by Missoulian from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2021.
Oct
16
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
University Congregational Church
405 University Ave.,, Missoula, MT
