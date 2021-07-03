Chris Roberts

3/29/1948 - 6/9/2021

Chris Roberts, 73, Missoula, MT, died from esophageal cancer June 9 at home: family and pets by his side. Preceded in death by his brother Nick Roberts (ceramic artist), father Bob Roberts, and mother Lucy. He is survived by sons Corey and Larry, and companion of 47 years and caregiver Ruth.

Originally from England, Chris immigrated with family to Spokane, WA at age 9. He was bullied at school for his English accent, wool vests and said "this was before the Beatles and their accents hit the States and everything British was popular" to clarify why he understood kids that are teased for their differences. He was a big advocate for tolerance and equality for everyone.

An accomplished high achiever, Chris had boundless energy. He was active as Eagle Scout Master, 10 year Coast Guard Auxiliary member, Meadowlark Ventures Music Agency owner in the 70s and 80s. A nationally known photographer, he wrote "Powwow Country" and "People of the Circle" and produced artistic photos for calendars. For 50 years he danced on the Native American powwow circuit traveling to visit friends and competitively dance.

Pat and Chris liked walks through the woods.

Kyle and Chris sailed Flathead Lake and when Chris wasn't working at his business of Meadowlark Media to pay medical bills and had a bit of get-up-and-go fixed European recipes for his family.

He was known for his green thumb and a garden, and as ill as he felt at the end of his time, sat on his garden bench with his loyal companions Rezz Dawg (Texas heeler) and Savvy Sioux (Pomeranian) by his side meditating life and the realization his turn to join his brothers in spirit Bill Runsabove, Joe Sam Scabby Robe and Nick in the Sweet Bye and Bye.

I see him waving at Carol who made his powwow chicken dance outfits - he is a rainbow of colors. He is happy now. His heart is unchained now, and he is FREE, he is with heavenly family; on earth Chris held true to his Italian and British heritage even as he danced to the American Indian drumbeat.