Christina Lynn Walling Field

Christina Lynn Walling Field of LoLo MT, passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 18th, 2021. She was born on March 21st, 1962 in Lewistown, MT. She moved to LoLo as an infant. She graduated from the LoLo Elementary School, Sentinel High School, and the University of Montana earning a degree in surgical technology. She was a Christian and attended the LoLo Community Church for 59 years. Chris was a natural comedian and could make anyone laugh. She loved sports and was a gifted vocalist and musician as well as an artist in craftsmanship. She was a wise old soul and would do anything for anyone. She is proceeded in death by her husband Chester Field, parents James and June Walling, grandparents, nephews, Shawn, Liam, and Connor Toney, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She leaves behind her daughter, Michelle Field, grandson, Braydon Todd, and her daughters partner Nahehun Folsom, of LoLo, whom were all the love of her life. 4 siblings, Linda and Mike Free of LoLo, Don and Tina Walling of Vicktor MT, Sharon and Pete Anderson of Lewistown, MT, and Peggy Walling Monaco and Earl Monaco of Elliston, MT. Her best friend Jamie Maki of Spokane, WA. As well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers we are asking for monetary donations for her and end of life expenses. Donations can be sent to Peggy Monaco, PO Box 187, Elliston, MT 59728, Linda Free at 14849 Neil Drive, LoLo, MT, 59847, or Michelle Field, PO Box 202, LoLo MT, 59728