Chyrl Ruth (Bartholomew) Wagar

STEVENSVILLE - Chyrl Ruth (Bartholomew) Wagar, 66, of Stevensville, Montana, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2021, after a long battle with Multiple Myeloma. Her loving partner of 41 years, Brian, was by her side until the end.

Chyrl is survived by her husband, two loving sons and four grandchildren. Her oldest son Christopher and his wife Amanda reside in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho with their two sons, Braden and Tanner. Her youngest son, Shane, resides in Bozeman, with his fiancé Natasha and their two sons Brekken and Lynkin. She is also survived by multiple extended family members and friends across the country. Chyrl's greatest love was always her family, followed closely by Coca Cola, popcorn with extra butter and Christmas.

Chyrl was born to Clark and Darlene Bartholomew on March 9, 1955, in Anchorage, Alaska. She was the youngest of three children and was proceeded in death by both of her parents, brother Rick and sister Mickey.

Chyrl may have been born in Alaska, but her family was originally from Truro, Iowa and moved back there shortly after her birth. Chyrl was a proud to be an Iowan and spent a large portion of her youth being raised there developing those strong Midwest traits of family and work ethic.

The Bartholomew's moved to Washington state after Chyrl's older brother, Rick, lost his life during the Vietnam war. Chyrl graduated from Rogers High School in Puyallup, Washington in 1973. Chyrl and Brian met while working together in Tacoma, Washington and had their first date on February 14, 1980. Brian eventually asked for her hand while on vacation in Maui. A short time later they returned to the same location to be married on April 24, 1985, with a small group of friends in attendance. The two of them have been together through it all including a move to Stevensville, Montana, which they have called home since 1994.

Chyrl was the definition of what a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, and friend should be. She was always available for her family. Giving advice, jokingly tormenting us when we made mistakes but always full of love. Regardless of your age, she would always call and sing happy birthday or hug you like it would be the last time, and she never ended a conversation without saying, "I love you." Today, Chyrl is no longer in pain and is full of love looking down on all of us wishing us all the same.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 2nd at the Daly Leach Memorial Chapel in Hamilton. They are located at 1010 West Main Street Hamilton, MT 59840. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.