Cindy Babon

A celebration of life will be held at Revive Church in Missoula on Monday, June 28th at 11:00. A reception will follow. Please see caringbridge.org/Cindy Babon's adventure. Donations may be made to Hospice of Missoula or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com. The family requests attendees wear Hawaiian attire if possible.