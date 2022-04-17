Claudia Kadzejs

Claudia Kadzejs passed away March 4th, 2022, at the age of 71 after a battle with cancer.

She was born June 13th, 1950, to Cy and Lucille Bare in Spokane Washington.

She is survived by her husband Andy Kadzejs; her children Cacy Faulhaber and Talis Kadzejs and her Grandchildren Abby Faulhaber, Cy Faulhaber and Elise Kadzejs (whom she and Andy adopted and are raising). She is also survived by her siblings, Laura Lee Hall and Wes Bare, and she has several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Cy and Lucille Bare.

Claudia has many lifelong friends as well a large "tennis" family she adored.

Claudia was a gentle and caring person, she was very giving, fun and funny. She was a hard worker and a very good tennis player, the sport she loved the most.

She will be remembered as a great mother, wife, grandmother, sister and friend.

She loved to travel, plant flowers and hike, most of all she loved watching her grandchildren in sports. She could easily spend hours shopping and could be quite stubborn!

Everyone who knew her will miss her humor and her comforting, cheerful laugh. She was always upbeat and positive. We will miss her presence in our lives.