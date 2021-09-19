Menu
Cleo Mae Case
FUNERAL HOME
Garden City Funeral Home
1705 West Broadway
Missoula, MT

Cleo Mae Case

Cleo Mae Case , 78, passed away on August 24 2021, at Guardian Angel Homes in Post Falls Idaho.

She was born March 16 1943, in Fertile MN, the Daughter of late Roy and Ella Fisher . She was the second child and only girl of 4 siblings. On October 5, 1961 she married William (Bill) Leon Case . They were married 57 years prior to his death January 23, 2019.

She is survived by her 2 daughters: Tracy Prestegaard (Thor) and Sharon Baker (Anthony). Seven Grandchildren; Amanda Pelican (Cole), Eric Prestegaard, William Kurtis Baker (Sylvia) Sean Baker, Virnessa Baker, Julian Baker and Sara Baker. Three Great Grandchildren: Everlee and Dawson Pelican , KJ Baker and Eva Baker; Brothers Gary fisher (Jeri.) and Don Fisher. And many loved nieces an nephews. Cleo was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Ella her brother Harold Fisher and Husband Bill.

A graveside service for both Bill and Cleo will be held September 24th, 2021 at 11:00 am at Missoula City Cemetery with Memorial following at Garden City Funeral Home at 12:00pm. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.gardencityfh.com/memorials/cleo-case/4729608/obituary.php.


Published by Missoulian on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Garden City Funeral Home
1705 West Broadway, Missoula, MT
Sep
24
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Missoula City Cemetery
MT
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sad to hear of Cleo's passing. We remember so many times with them and Allen remembers when she was little. She wanted a cheese sandwich without the bread when they were out at the farm! I remember the camping in Montana and in Canada with them, and other good times. Take all your memories with you on the road you travel without Mum & Dad! Elaine & Allen
Elaine & Allen Torpet
Family
September 20, 2021
