Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Missoulian
Missoulian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clifford "Cliff" Iverson
FUNERAL HOME
Garden City Funeral Home - Missoula
1705 West Broadway
Missoula, MT

Clifford " Cliff "Iverson

"They don't make them like they used to."

Clifford " Cliff "Iverson, 88, of Missoula, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at home surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born on January 1,1933, the first baby of the year born in Missoula County, to Anton and Thyra Iverson. His birth was paid for with a cord of firewood and was the oldest of four children: Cliff, Margaret, Terrell, and William.

As a child growing up his job was to work the family farm while also attending Bonner Grade School then Missoula County High School. At the age of 20, he was drafted into the Army as a chaplain's assistant serving his country in Korea from 1953-1955.

Upon arrival back to the states he met his beautiful bride Shirley Thomas, and he has been driving her home ever since. They were married on October 1, 1955, at the First Assembly of God. They were blessed with 3 beautiful children: Doug, Randy, and Karla.

Cliff worked as a carpenter helping build Saint Patrick's hospital. He was a delivery driver for Culligan,

and his main career was as a Missoula Postal Worker for 28.5 years.

He had a passion for fishing, hunting, spending time at his son's cabin, and most importantly spending time with his family.

He was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, all of whom he was very proud of. He was always there for them when they needed him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Thyra; his sister, Margaret; his nephews, David and Kevin Strong; and great-nephew, Bridger Strong.

He is survived by his beautiful bride, Shirley; his children, Doug (Sheryl) Iverson, Randy (Patty) Iverson, all of Missoula, and Karla (John) Marks of Springfield, OR; His beautiful grandkids & great grandkids, all who loved him and will miss him greatly.

Clifford was a proud charter member of Christian Life Center and served on the board for six years and held other office positions. As his church home, there is where he raised his children in the church and where his great-grandchildren attend now.

The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 5-6 p.m., at the funeral home.

The memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Christian Life Center. Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday at the Missoula City Cemetery with arrangements under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Cliff's favorite organization, Teen Challenge, or a charity of your choice.

Proverbs 3: 5-6


Published by Missoulian on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Garden City Funeral Home - Missoula
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Garden City Funeral Home - Missoula.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Cliff was one of those who qualifies as "they don't make them the way they used to ". Those who know Cliff would have to agree with that statement. I met Cliff about 40 years ago. Steady Eddy also describes Cliff along with a man of faith. God Bless Cliff and his family.
Walter J Kero
Work
November 5, 2021
What a great man of faith. Prayers for comfort and strength to all the family.
Relinda Lindgren
Other
October 8, 2021
Please accept my condolences for the loss of your soul-mate, Cliff. I empathize with you in your deep sadness.
Evelyn Holbrook
October 6, 2021
What memories of Cliff. Teaching my sons to hunt. Fishing and hunting with my Daddy. You were a special man. God be with your family ...
Judy Adams
Friend
October 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results