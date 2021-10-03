Clifford " Cliff "Iverson

"They don't make them like they used to."

Clifford " Cliff "Iverson, 88, of Missoula, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at home surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born on January 1,1933, the first baby of the year born in Missoula County, to Anton and Thyra Iverson. His birth was paid for with a cord of firewood and was the oldest of four children: Cliff, Margaret, Terrell, and William.

As a child growing up his job was to work the family farm while also attending Bonner Grade School then Missoula County High School. At the age of 20, he was drafted into the Army as a chaplain's assistant serving his country in Korea from 1953-1955.

Upon arrival back to the states he met his beautiful bride Shirley Thomas, and he has been driving her home ever since. They were married on October 1, 1955, at the First Assembly of God. They were blessed with 3 beautiful children: Doug, Randy, and Karla.

Cliff worked as a carpenter helping build Saint Patrick's hospital. He was a delivery driver for Culligan,

and his main career was as a Missoula Postal Worker for 28.5 years.

He had a passion for fishing, hunting, spending time at his son's cabin, and most importantly spending time with his family.

He was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, all of whom he was very proud of. He was always there for them when they needed him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Thyra; his sister, Margaret; his nephews, David and Kevin Strong; and great-nephew, Bridger Strong.

He is survived by his beautiful bride, Shirley; his children, Doug (Sheryl) Iverson, Randy (Patty) Iverson, all of Missoula, and Karla (John) Marks of Springfield, OR; His beautiful grandkids & great grandkids, all who loved him and will miss him greatly.

Clifford was a proud charter member of Christian Life Center and served on the board for six years and held other office positions. As his church home, there is where he raised his children in the church and where his great-grandchildren attend now.

The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 5-6 p.m., at the funeral home.

The memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Christian Life Center. Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday at the Missoula City Cemetery with arrangements under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Cliff's favorite organization, Teen Challenge, or a charity of your choice.

Proverbs 3: 5-6