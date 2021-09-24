CLINTON E. GRIMES

All men who have turned out worth anything have had a chief hand in their own education.

Walter Scott

For Clint Grimes, undergraduate and masters degrees in Political Science and Economics were only steps in a lifetime of fascination with all there was to be learned. His voracious appetite for non-fiction by which he delved into politics, science, history, engineering and technical topics came to an end with his death from lung cancer and heart failure on September 21, 2021 in Missoula. He was a man who found his way into multiple interesting careers which garnered him with the experience and wisdom that caused others to invite him into business associations and lifetime friendships.

Clint was born in Bozeman, Montana in 1935 in the throes of the depression. His father and uncle went broke in an auto repair business in Montana and moved the family to many mining locations in the West where Clint's father operated dredges, draglines, suction barges and other equipment mining gold, sapphires and other minerals. Clint graduated from high school in Helena in 1953. Subsequent studies at UM were interrupted by adventures with alcohol which would be a troublesome companion for many years. He worked in the desert near Moses Lake, Washington on the Columbia Basin Project where he was an oiler on a dragline for a year.

He served in an Army Infantry Division in Germany until he suffered a broken back in a convoy wreck which resulted in his return to UM where he graduated in Political Science and Economics in 1959 and attained a Masters degree in 1960. Clint served for three years as Director of the Borah Foundation at the University of Idaho where he was involved in international affairs after which he was awarded a graduate school fellowship in political science at UCLA. For a year, he worked at the Rand Corporation developing intelligence on the Peoples' Army of Viet Nam and Viet Cong during the American War in Vietnam. He subsequently taught political science at the University of Idaho and Moorhead State College in Minnesota before returning to Montana where he became involved in Tom Judge's successful gubernatorial campaign and began a career as a consultant on various Montana issues.

Clint tackled his lifelong drinking problem through the help of Boyd Andrews who ran a "half-way" house in Helena and introduced him to Alcoholics Anonymous of which he became a lifetime member celebrating 45 years of sobriety in 2021. Friends including Governor Tom Judge celebrated his third marriage to Jan Griffin in 1976 on an island on Canyon Ferry Lake, a marriage that would last until Jan's death in 2013.

Clint bought land and constructed a house and sawmill at Wilsall where he did horse logging with two Belgians. He was proud of the ranch buildings which still display timbers he milled for the years at Wilsall. He sold the operation to take a position at the Department of Commerce under Governor Ted Schwinden and then returned to consulting.

While residing at Canyon Ferry Reservoir, Clint succumbed to the siren call of hydroplane racing which caused him to own, build and race hydroplanes of different classes racing in Montana, Idaho and Seattle and culminating in involvement with limited 200 mph hydroplanes in Seattle. He became fascinated by carbon composites and developed his own oven for forming and manufacturing composites and at one point became involved in development of "street rod" cars in Lakewood, Washington. His winters were spent in his other love, skiing.

Clint retired in Missoula after several years of consulting on projects involving wood products, construction, energy and natural resources. He was a lifelong fixture and beloved mentor to Missoula members of AA who recall the many "Clint stories" which he used to convey his experience, strength and hope in dealing with alcoholism. Clint was a voracious reader and preferred non-fiction because "there is so much to learn." His knowledge, life experience and keen analytical skills made him an excellent conversationalist and storyteller. He always credited AA with allowing him to live a long and productive life.

Clint is survived by his son, James Grimes of Seattle, granddaughter , Jasmine, great granddaughter, Adari, sister, Patsy Lucier of Yakima and cousin, Lyle Grimes (Gail) of Missoula. A memorial gathering will be held at Bonner Park in Missoula, Sunday,

September 26th, at 3:00 p.m. with masks, social distancing and lawn chairs.