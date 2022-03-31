Cornelia "Nel" Ryan

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear wife and mother, Cornelia "Nel" Ryan. She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on March 26, 2022, at the age of 75 years.

Cornelia was born on March 12, 1947, to Fortunato and Maria Hatud in Southern Leyte, Philippines. She met and married Thomas M. Ryan while he was stationed in the Philippines for Naval service. She moved with her family to California and then later settled in the Jocko Valley to raise their children. Nel and Tom had eight children, five daughters and three sons.

Her family meant the world to her, and she was so proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. She was elated for every birth of her grandchildren and recently, her newest great-grandson. Her greatest joy was having a house full of family. She showed her love through food and made sure nobody left her house hungry and oftentimes with a to-go box. She always made birthdays special for each of her children and grandchildren. She was exceedingly generous and supportive of them all. In her rare downtime, Nel enjoyed watching The Game Show Network with a word search puzzle in hand and Tom by her side.

Anyone who knew Nel was touched by her kindness, gentle soul, and big heart. Her faith in God was something to be admired. She was a devout Catholic and a long standing member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Arlee. She was a friend to all and was an honorary second mom and grandmother to many. She had the warmest smile and gave the best hugs.

Mom will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

A kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Nel leaves behind husband of 51 years, Thomas M. Ryan, and children Allen (Heidi) Ryan of Superior, and Jennifer (Tom Tanner) Ryan of Arlee, Francis (Paula) Ryan of Hermiston, OR, Rosemary (Luke) Davis of Lethbridge, AB, Kathleen (Cody Tanner) of Arlee, Maureen (Michael) Freeman of Kalispell, Hima (Andrew) Thompson of Anacortes, WA and Joseph (Klara) Ryan of Missoula, as well as 30 grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by parents, Fortunato and Maria Hatud, parents-in-laws, Francis and Dorothy Ryan, and daughter, Josephine Ryan.

The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the staff of St. Patrick's Hospital that provided such wonderful care to Mom through these past years and to Father Hightower for being with Mom and praying with the family in her final hours. Also, a special thanks to Partners in Home Care Hospice for all the compassionate support and care they have provided to Mom and our family. Condolences may be left for the family at www.gardencityfh.com.