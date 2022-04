Curt Karlen

Curt was born on October 21, 1950 and left for his final fishing adventure on December 17, 2021. He is survived by Pat George, his wife of 35 years, his sisters Merilyn and Leah, and his sweet dog, Cece. A celebration of his life will be held in the summer of 2022 and his ashes scattered at his favorite fishing spots. If you choose, a donation can be made in Curt's name to Trout Unlimited or Five Valleys Land Trust.