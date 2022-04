Dale Briggeman

Funeral services for Dale Briggeman will be Saturday, July 10, at 11 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bonner. A luncheon will follow. Burial of cremains will take place that afternoon at 3:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery in Deer Lodge. Mrs. Briggeman died Dec. 26, 2020, in Missoula. She was 96.