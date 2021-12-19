Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Missoulian
Missoulian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Danica "Dolly" Burk
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Hellgate High School

Danica "Dolly" Burk

Danica "Dolly" Burk, 91, passed away peacefully at Hillside Health and Rehabilitation on December 11, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Dolly was born on August 23, 1930, in Wilkes-Barre, PA, to Vuko and Juka Vujadinovich, Yugoslavian immigrants. When Dolly was a toddler, her family moved back to what is now the Republic of Kosovo in the former Balkan country of Yugoslavia.

Dolly graduated from Park County High School in Livingston, MT, in 1948, and Eastern Montana College in Billings in 1952 with a degree in elementary education. She taught third grade in Phoenix, AZ, before moving to Missoula, where she taught at the former Lincoln School in the late 1950's and early 1960's.

On Labor Day weekend 1957, she met the love of her life, Don Burk, of Sioux Falls, SD, at a dance in Missoula. They married on June 14, 1958 at the Serbian Orthodox Church in Butte, MT.

In the mid 1970's, Don and Dolly purchased a gas station on 5th and Higgins in Missoula and renamed it University Gas. They later converted the service station garage into a canoe and kayak store called the Canoe Rack. They operated both businesses until they retired in 1998.

Dolly always enjoyed working at the gas station and talking with her customers. She particularly enjoyed talking with the students from Hellgate High School who came in to buy candy during their lunch hour, doling out parental advice. Later in life, she took up gardening. Finally, in her early 70's, Dolly became a grandparent. She was proud of her children and grandchildren and their many accomplishments.

Dolly was a generous person who donated to many worthwhile causes and individuals throughout her life, as well as volunteering with numerous organizations over the years. She believed steadfastedly in helping people in need.

Her children would like to thank the staffs of Hillside Health and Rehabilitation and Hestia Hospice for their compassionate care during Dolly's last months of life. She liked them very much, and her children are grateful.

Dolly is preceded in death by her husband, Don; her brother, Dr. Daniel Voyich; and her sister Milena Voyich. She is survived by her two children, Charlie Burk (Dana) (Lt. Col., U.S. Marine Corps, Ret.), Missoula, Montana; and daughter Julie Burk, Helena, Montana; her granddaughters Emma Burk and Ava Sterling, San Clemente, CA; and Alexa Sterling Goodnow, Phoenix, AZ; grandson Josh Fisk, Helena, MT; her sister-in-law, Marie Voyich, Livingston, MT, and her children Dr. Dushan Voyich (Becky), Vuko Voyich (Kellie), and Dr. Jovanka (Gary) Kane-Voyich, and their children; her sister-in-law Vivian Anderson, Maplewood, Minnesota, and her children, plus numerous extended family members.

The family will hold a small service in early spring.


Published by Missoulian from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
It's is very sad to see such a beautiful person pass. Your mom was like my second mother to me. She was always trying to make me a better person. One quality I will never forget about her. My deepest condolences to Don, Julie and Charlie including the rest of the family. Heaven definitely received another Angel.
Doug Cummins
December 24, 2021
I am so sorry for the passing of your mother, Charlie and Julie. I am blessed to have known her, in the time that I was given! She touched my heart more than one could imagine. I will miss her so very much!
Tamara Forward
December 19, 2021
I enjoyed visiting Dolly while cleaning for her at Hillside. Such a Beautiful Lady. RIP Dolly.
Cindy Cain
December 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results