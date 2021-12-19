Danica "Dolly" Burk

Danica "Dolly" Burk, 91, passed away peacefully at Hillside Health and Rehabilitation on December 11, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Dolly was born on August 23, 1930, in Wilkes-Barre, PA, to Vuko and Juka Vujadinovich, Yugoslavian immigrants. When Dolly was a toddler, her family moved back to what is now the Republic of Kosovo in the former Balkan country of Yugoslavia.

Dolly graduated from Park County High School in Livingston, MT, in 1948, and Eastern Montana College in Billings in 1952 with a degree in elementary education. She taught third grade in Phoenix, AZ, before moving to Missoula, where she taught at the former Lincoln School in the late 1950's and early 1960's.

On Labor Day weekend 1957, she met the love of her life, Don Burk, of Sioux Falls, SD, at a dance in Missoula. They married on June 14, 1958 at the Serbian Orthodox Church in Butte, MT.

In the mid 1970's, Don and Dolly purchased a gas station on 5th and Higgins in Missoula and renamed it University Gas. They later converted the service station garage into a canoe and kayak store called the Canoe Rack. They operated both businesses until they retired in 1998.

Dolly always enjoyed working at the gas station and talking with her customers. She particularly enjoyed talking with the students from Hellgate High School who came in to buy candy during their lunch hour, doling out parental advice. Later in life, she took up gardening. Finally, in her early 70's, Dolly became a grandparent. She was proud of her children and grandchildren and their many accomplishments.

Dolly was a generous person who donated to many worthwhile causes and individuals throughout her life, as well as volunteering with numerous organizations over the years. She believed steadfastedly in helping people in need.

Her children would like to thank the staffs of Hillside Health and Rehabilitation and Hestia Hospice for their compassionate care during Dolly's last months of life. She liked them very much, and her children are grateful.

Dolly is preceded in death by her husband, Don; her brother, Dr. Daniel Voyich; and her sister Milena Voyich. She is survived by her two children, Charlie Burk (Dana) (Lt. Col., U.S. Marine Corps, Ret.), Missoula, Montana; and daughter Julie Burk, Helena, Montana; her granddaughters Emma Burk and Ava Sterling, San Clemente, CA; and Alexa Sterling Goodnow, Phoenix, AZ; grandson Josh Fisk, Helena, MT; her sister-in-law, Marie Voyich, Livingston, MT, and her children Dr. Dushan Voyich (Becky), Vuko Voyich (Kellie), and Dr. Jovanka (Gary) Kane-Voyich, and their children; her sister-in-law Vivian Anderson, Maplewood, Minnesota, and her children, plus numerous extended family members.

The family will hold a small service in early spring.