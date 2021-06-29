Daniel Joseph Lipscomb

On June 24th, 2021 Daniel Joseph Lipscomb passed peacefully at St. Luke's hospital in Ronan, Mt.

Dan was born on Valentine's Day, 1967 in St. Ignatius, Mt. He was welcomed by his parents, David and Carol, sister Laura, and brothers John and Brian. He joined the family at their home at the foot of the Mission Mountains. The location of the family home would shape Dan's life, forever ingraining the beauty and wonder of the great outdoors within him. He spent his early years with his family enjoying hours of fishing, hunting, skiing, and swimming. During his school years at Mission, he was involved in wrestling, football, and basketball. He was surprised to learn a few years ago that a number of his records in football still stand to this day. Dan made so many lifelong friends while going to school in Mission. One of those lifelong friends was his wife to be Alicia Coulter. They were high school sweethearts and best friends.

Dan had many jobs from an early age. He started with changing pipe and putting up hay for many area farmers and working weekends at Stuarts. In 1984 Dan started worked each summer for the next six years in a Jr. Fellowship program with the US Forest Service. He spent time at Murphy Lake, Eureka, and the regional office in Kalispell. He spent many days of these summers working for the forest service fighting fire all over the Northwest. This included becoming one of the few people to ever cut trees down in Yellowstone during the fires of 1988.

After graduating high school in 1985, Dan enrolled in the MSU Wildlife program. When not in class he could either be found playing pickup basketball or outside exploring the Bozeman area. He spent his time honing his skills as a hunter, fisherman, and avid outdoorsman during this time at MSU. Dan "switched sides" in 1989 attending the University of Montana, graduating with a bachelor degree of science in wildlife biology in 1992.

In 1986 he married the love of his life, Alicia Coulter (now Lipscomb), whom he stayed with as best friend and husband faithfully until the time of his passing. They welcomed two children to the world, Chelsea (in 1992) and Tate (1997). Dan took a job as wildlife biologist with the tribe. He mapped the wildlife corridor for highway 93. He was key in the rehabilitation of trumpeter swans to the reservation. He relocated grizzly bear, elk, deer, antelope and big horn sheep, surveyed animal populations all over the reservation, set up wildlife watering stations on the west side of the Flathead river, and spent countless hours in the air counting birds and mammals. Dan met with many ranchers to deal with depredation calls. He was a mentor to many sharing his vast knowledge. He was an important member of the dive rescue team. In 2002 Dan changed jobs and became the Administrator for Shoreline Protection for the tribes. He took his responsibility for the tribal ordinances very seriously. He worked with an amazing crew. Throughout Dan's life, the various work he did will forever positively impact the ecosystem of the Mission Valley as a whole.

Dan is preceded in death by father, David, brother John, son Dillon, and nephew Jeremy. He is survived by wife Alicia, daughter Chelsea (McKinley), son Tate (Hannah), mother Carol, brother Brian (Allyson), and sister Laura (Steve) Bermel. Dan is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.