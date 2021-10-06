Darlene Hendrickson

Corvallis - Darlene Hendrickson, of Corvallis, MT, passed away peacefully surrounded by the people who loved her the most on September 12, 2021, at the age of 88.

Darlene was born on August 17, 1933, to Eloise and David Cummings in Great Falls, Montana. She grew up in Augusta and later graduated from Stevensville High School.

She met the love of her life, Arthur Hendrickson, in 1955 in Missoula. They married later that year. They lived in Three Forks and Deer Lodge and later ended up back in Missoula. Their only daughter, Sandie, was born in September of 1956. She was their pride and joy. Darlene and Art went on to have four granddaughters and nine great grandchildren.

Darlene was the head housekeeper for the Missoula Manor for 22 years. There she made some lifelong friends. She would have "lunch with the bunch" on Fridays and they would get together for birthdays and special occasions. She treasured their friendships and loved their times together.

Darlene enjoyed going on adventures with Art. They loved to camp all over the western states with their lifelong friends Robert and Nita Touse. They had many adventures together and cherished all of them. Darlene also loved to go out dancing and host parties at her house. She was always up for some fun.

Darlene loved to make beautiful things. She was an amazing seamstress and extraordinary crocheter. She made the most beautiful Christmas bulbs and enjoyed teaching her great grandkids how to make them. It is something they ask to do every Christmas. She also loved to crochet and made each of her granddaughters a tablecloth that she gave to them when they got married.

After she retired, Art and Darlene moved to Corvallis where they lived for the rest of their lives. They loved living close to their granddaughters. Darlene loved attending all the kids' sporting events and concerts. She was their number one fan. She was even able to go watch some of her great grandkids play some sports. She always was there to make you feel special and cheer you on.

Darlene will be remembered most for her infectious laugh, love of life, but most of all she will be remembered for her love of family.

Darlene is survived by her daughter, Sandie and Bill Sheets. Granddaughters, Jennie and Josh Preiss, Jessie and Cody Grove, Jodie and Jason Harper, and Jackie and Pat Thomas. Her great grandkids in birth order, Tanner Grove, Madison Grove, Caleb Preiss, Ben Harper, Wyatt Grove, Abigail Harper, Sam Preiss, Sadie Preiss, and Adley Thomas. Also, her sister Jeanette Healy as well as many nieces, nephews and lots of other family and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton with Chaplain Thad Butcher officiating. Urn placement will take place at Corvallis Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleahchapel.com