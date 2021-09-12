David "Dave" Allen Englund

On September 6th, 2020, David "Dave" Allen Englund passed away from natural causes at his home in Helena, Montana. He was 62 years old.

Dave was born in Helena, Montana on July 26th, 1958, to Luella Nitschke and Lloyd Shumway and adopted as an infant by Duane and Marlys Englund, who raised him.

He was raised in the Grant Creek area of Missoula where the outdoors took an early hold on his life. As a boy, Dave could be found doing just about anything the outdoors afforded him. He would fish the creeks and rivers, hike the numerous peaks around his home and in the winter would ski Snowbowl almost religiously. He was an accomplished falconer, cycler (he rode his bicycle across the US from the west coast to the east), fly fisherman, skier, windsurfer and anything else that could be done outside. It was during his childhood that he would meet Teresa Kimmel. The two were friends all through childhood and their teenage years and eventually married on December 27, 1980. They had their first son David in 1981 followed by Jacob in 1983, and finally Anne in 1998.

Dave went to grade school in Missoula and graduated from Hellgate Highschool in 1976. After graduating high school, Dave took a job with Stone Container and worked there for nearly 30 years until the mill closed down. During his tenure at Stone Container, Dave developed a passion and skill for sculpting. He became a very accomplished bronze artist and would go on to make some of the most amazing wildlife sculptures. On his time off, Dave would sculpt and travel to art shows where he gained a loyal collector following. After the mill closed, Dave moved to Arizona with his wife Teresa and young daughter Anne, where he would attend, and graduate from, Le Cordon Bleu university. While in Arizona, Dave and Teresa divorced after 30 years of marriage.

Dave moved back home to Montana where he would pursue his life's great passion, fly fishing. He was happiest on the river with a fly rod in his hand. Oftentimes not even casting, just watching the water and thinking of all the possibilities that could be. He loved sharing his passion with anyone and everyone. Teaching people to fish was his greatest joy and his knowledge was passed down freely to anyone that wanted to learn.

Dave was preceded in death by his birth parents, Luella and Lloyd Shumway, adoptive parents, Duane and Marlys Englund, and brother Doug Shumway.

Dave is survived by his three children David Englund, Jacob Englund, and Anne Englund all of Missoula. His four grandsons, Christian, Fisher, Jack, and Hudson. His sisters Sandy Brussard (Steve) of Prosser, Washington and Nancy Wolf (Mike) of Missoula, as well as many nieces and nephews and countless friends. It was truly an honor and a gift to know Dave, he will be greatly missed!

His favorite quote and something he truly believed was "No man ever steps in the same river twice, for it's not the same river and he's not the same man."

A memorial will be held September 17th at 1:00 pm at the Marco Flats Fishing Access on the Blackfoot River for friends and family.