Debra D Armstrong

Debra D Armstrong, 69, passed away at her home in Babb on June 6. Debra was born in Great Falls to Robert and Audrey Davidson on December 30, 1950.

Debra was raised in Choteau. Upon her graduation from Choteau High School, she attended Northern Montana University in Havre for her undergraduate degree. On September 20, 1969, she married her husband Earl Armstrong Jr. Debra was a homemaker who loved spending time with her family.

Debra is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Audrey Davidson.

She is survived by her husband Earl Armstrong Jr., Rob (Sheena) Armstrong of Choteau, Rachel (Dave) Malone and Ashleigh McClure of San Antonio, TX, Brady and Cali Armstrong of Choteau, and her brothers and sisters Coy (Bob) Gray of Missoula, MT, Evon (Wayne) Littlefield of Las Vegas, NV, and Zales Davidson and Judy Anderson of Bynum, MT.

A gathering of friends will be held on July 3rd at 12 pm (noon) at the Choteau Baptist Church located at 211 2nd NW Choteau, MT.

You are also invited to the scattering of her remains will be at 10 am Saturday, July 10 on Tower Ridge near Babb, MT. It is four wheeler access only.

Memorials are suggested to be given by donating to the Debra D Armstrong Memorial Scholarship Fund. Donations may be sent to: PO Box 174 Babb, MT 59411