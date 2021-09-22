Debra K Imlay

Debra K Imlay passed away peacefully from natural causes on September 13th surrounded by her loved ones.

Debi was born June 23, 1953, in Helena, to Vernon w. Imlay and Betty L. Bishop. She had an older sister, Jackie Sampson of Helena, who both attended school and graduated from Helena High. Debi was also very close with her step-father, Walter J. Pocha who raised her from a child when her mother remarried. A marriage that also resulted in bringing Debi her two younger siblings, brother Jeff Pocha and sister Shannon Pocha.

Debi loved being a mother more than anything and had her first born, Amanda in 1974. Debi met her first husband Keneth Weber, and had three more children, Brian Weber (1976), Angelyn Conat (1979) and Brandon Weber (1981).

They later divorced and she married Gary Claussen of Helena. Together they had another child Nicole Claussen (1986).

Debi was passionate about home birth and providing women a positive birth experience in a loving and safe environment. She had four of her five children at home. She especially loved spending time with her family, hiking to pick huckleberries, and escaping for a soak in the Hot springs. Debi drove bus for Florence Carlton Grade School for six years. After moving on from driving bus she was self employed as a painter and later as a professional caretaker until she retired in 2016. Her professional life will always be defined by her trust worthiness, attention to detail, and strong work ethic.

Debi is survived by all five of her children. Amanda Zeiler (Alan) of Florence, Brian Weber of Los Angeles, Angelyn Conat (Josh) of Florence, Brandon Weber (Rachelle) of Missoula, and Nicole Claussen of Florence. Along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Debi is also survived by her three siblings: Jackie Sampson (Steve) of Helena, Jeff Pocha (Moe) of Snohomish, and Shannon Pocha of Los Angeles, as well as her two nephews and several cousins.

Debi was known for her love of Jesus and her generous giving to anyone less fortunate. She served faithfully as an honored member of Highway Baptist Church for 25 years.

A memorial service will be held at Highway Baptist Church, 225 Eight Mile Creek Road in Florence Montana, on October 2nd at 2:00 pm. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.