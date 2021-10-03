Delbert J (Bud) Steele

St. Ignatius- Delbert J (Bud) Steele passed peacefully on September 28, 2021 at his home in St Ignatius, MT with family at his side. Bud was born August 22, 1930 on the Jim Johnson Ranch, Milk River, MT to John W and Doris Carter Steele.

Bud attended elementary school on the Blackfeet reservation. This is also where his cowboy life began before enlisting for military service. Bud served in the US Army, Company E 35th Infantry Regiment 25 Division during the Korean War. A proud patriot, he defended his county at Heartbreak Ridge, Hill 57 and Chosin Reservoir. Bud was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, United Nations Service Medal, Korean Service Medal with two bronze stars, three silver stars.

Before leaving for service, Bud married his true love, Joyce Leighton. On February 3, 1951 in Moses Lake, WA Bud & Joyce began their life together and three children were lovingly woven into this incredible western tapestry that Bud & Joyce called life – Wesley, Cindy and Mark. What followed was a 70-year adventure raising family, building lifelong friendships, and working side by side throughout their ranching years.

In addition to being an active member of LDS church, Bud was a founding member of the Othello Rodeo Association. Bud Steele was a cowboy from birth. He was at home when in the saddle, working cattle, or training his well-bred colts. When not working, Bud could be found braiding rawhide reins and riatas. Bud unknowingly authored a long list of true cowboy stories, with both laughter and tears, stories that will be passed down through generations.

Buds passing is preceded by two children, Wesley and Cindy. Great granddaughter Harlee. Parents John and Doris. Sisters Deloris Sullivan and Lila Weis. Brothers Mathew Steele and Wilford (Swede) Steele.

Bud is survived by his wife Joyce, son Mark (Donna) Steele. Sisters Dorothy Hoots of Othello, WA and Hazel Kotlan of Spokane, WA. Ten grandchildren – Joshua, Crystal, Brad, Hunter, Tanya, Andrea, Brandy, Jessica, William, and Ty. Thirteen great grandchildren. And a long list of "adopted" family.

Services will be held on Wednesday October 6, 2021 at 11:00AM at the LDS Church in St Ignatius, MT.

Graveside services will be held at Bess Hampton Memorial Gardens, Othello, WA on October 9, 2021. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family online at www.shriderthompson.com.

