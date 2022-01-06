Denise (Denny) Morgan Anglin

Denise (Denny) Morgan Anglin, age 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving husband and children on Friday, December 31st. Denny was born in June 1943 to James and Zilpha Morgan in Missoula, MT. She grew up in Missoula and attended college at Montana State University where she met her husband of 23 years Lou Marchello. They raised their three children and started a business in Polson, MT. Denny was very active in her community and participated in many local civic organizations.

After that chapter of her life, she was swept off her feet by a cowboy who rode into town and stole her heart. Perry and Denny spent 33 wonderful years together. Throughout that time, they've lived in seven different states, finally settling in Moses Lake, WA. They enjoyed many activities together including hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, 4 wheeling, horseback riding, golfing, hiking, playing cards and traveling. After retirement, they sold their home and spent the winters in Yuma, AZ. Denny enjoyed trying different hobbies and crafts with one of her favorites being quilting.

She loved life and lived it to the fullest, right until the very end. She was an outgoing and positive person who always thought of others first. She made friends wherever she went. Her faith was important to her and this verse epitomizes how she lived her life:

Phillippians 2:3 "Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit, but in humility consider others better than yourselves."

Denny was proceeded in death by her parents and brother Steve. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Perry; son Tim (Michelle) Marchello of Kenmore, WA; daughter Dana (Angel Nunez) Marchello of Randolph, MA; daughter Suzie (Scott) Brown of Seaside, OR; stepdaughter Wendy Cimino of MO; stepdaughter Tina (Randall) Johnson of Helena, MT; grandchildren, TJ Marchello of Everett, WA; Tian Marchello of Kenmore, WA; Morgan Brown of Aurora, CO; Maddy, Josh and Sarah Brown all of Seaside, OR; step grandchildren Chad (Meaghan) Johnson of Helena, MT; Chevelle (Nate) Jasper of Helena, MT; Rance Hertz of Helena, MT; JC (Whitney) Cimino of Charleston, MO; Katie Joe (Carson) Roof of Belgrade, MT; her sister Marcia (Dick) Twilde of Missoula, MT; dear cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends who feel like family.

A celebration of life will be held at the Lakeview Missionary Church, 810 S. Evergreen Dr., Moses Lake, WA at 4 pm on Friday June 10th, 2022. Though Denny would request no contributions, please feel free to donate to St. Jude's Hospital or a charity of your choice in her name.