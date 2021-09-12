Menu
Dennis Evert Brady
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Hills Funeral Homes
300 S Willis
Plains, MT

Dennis Evert Brady

Dennis Evert Brady, 70, died at his home in Trout Creek on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, after fighting a long battle with leukemia.

He was born on November 16, 1950, to Roy Brady and Charlotte (Holyoak) Brady in Great Falls, Montana. Dennis graduated from Great Falls High School and began a journey through life paving a wide path, challenging limits and providing support for his sister, Cheryl, and two younger brothers, Mike and Scott. He began riding motorcycles early in life and dirt bikes and Harley-Davidsons were longtime companions. He started working while in high school, packing his Volkswagen Beetle full of newspapers for delivery in the early-morning hours.

Dennis became a father when his twin boys, Matthew and Brett, born in 1971. He spent several years working in Billings and then moved to Missoula where he made his home until retiring to Trout Creek. In Missoula he had a long career working for Blackfoot Telephone and welcomed a second set of twins, Katy and Adam, in 1980.

Dennis was dedicated to his family and his work while spending countless hours and days building a cabin in Trout Creek. He spent years working on the cabin while always being present for the kids, their friends and neighbors, ensuring everyone had a chance to ski, tube, fish or spend time around the fire.

Dennis had a passion for hunting and was an amazing friend and lifelong partner to his hunting buddies. He was an organizer, preparer of young hunters in the family and avid advocate for getting out in the woods, working hard for the harvest and getting it to the dinner table.

Dennis was very proud of his kids, their individual accomplishments, careers and success in rearing their own families and taking care of loved ones.

Dennis moved full time to the cabin in Trout Creek in 2016 and continued to live life to the fullest enjoying his family and friends, helping neighbors with home improvements, poker runs, fishing, hunting and huckleberry picking. He and his loving partner, Debby Lynn, were inseparable and equally passionate about the outdoors. They made many trips to Winnett to visit cousins to help with cattle and ranch chores and, of course, hunt for big elk.

Dennis fought hard to live since he was diagnosed with leukemia in March 2019. His desire was to spend his last weekend at home with his kids, grandkids, brothers, mother and Debby, and he succeeded in doing so. He was also able to spend time with his Trout Creek neighbors who were just like family to him.

Dennis' final mission was to be with family during the last days of his life and he even found the strength to drive his boat and pull his favorite son-in-law on skis one last time. He was able to get on his 4-wheeler and supervise while the family pulled the dock out and made sure that it was secured for winter and ready for next year.

He was always the director, the manager of projects and the doer of most of them. He excelled and succeeded in making things happen his entire life. As a result of Dennis' deeds, lessons and encouragement, he leaves this world with four wonderful families carrying on his legacy of love for family, compassion for all and service to others in their time of need.

Dennis, we love you and thank you! Your family; Matt Brady (Joan); Brett Brady (Cariann), Hannah and Josh; Adam Brady (Myriah), Seth and Emily; Katy Grassel (Carl), Claire and Autumn; Charlotte Brady; Mike Brady (Chris); Scott Brady (Colette); Debby Brown, Cory and Lisa (Malik, Mya and Maecee).

There will be no formal service, but please join the family in remembering Dennis and all he meant to us. His ashes will be spread according to his wishes.


Published by Missoulian on Sep. 12, 2021.
Brady family, so sad to hear of Dennis's passing. We were co-workers and friends for many years and always cherished Dennis's friendship. Know you all have been in my thoughts and prayers.
Lita Batt
September 30, 2021
I didn't know Dennis as long or as well as some, but through my sister Debby, got to spend some time with them in Yuma, and I realized that he never met a stranger, that he was a special guy. And I'm grateful that Dennis and Debby got to share the last several years together. He truly was a unforgettable human being.
Sandy Shumaker
September 21, 2021
What a blessing to call this man a friend! Some great memories around hunting camp and more. RIP Dennis
Denny Mansfield
September 13, 2021
Gunner-We'll be thinking of you at hunting camp this fall and telling stories (lies?) about all the big ones that got away. My (our) elk horns are hanging in a special place right above my beer fridge in the garage. I think of you every time I see them. We'll miss you.
Hank Tweeten
Friend
September 13, 2021
We are both so happy to hear that Dennis was able to fulfill his last wishes and spend time with his family. Dennis will be greatly missed by all. The family and friends will be in our thoughts and prayers.
DeAnn and Greg Trunkle
Friend
September 13, 2021
John and I want to express our sincere sympathy to the entire family but especially Adam and Katie who we knew the best. You are in our thoughts and prayers
John and Roxi Riley
Friend
September 12, 2021
