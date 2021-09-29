Dennis Ray Wright,

Victor - Dennis Ray Wright, age 80 of Victor, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital after a short illness.

Please join us in celebrating his life at St. Mary's Mission Church, 333 Charlos St. in Stevensville, Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. for the Holy Rosary and the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow the Mass at St. Mary's Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.