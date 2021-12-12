Diane Snow Gelernter (Néee Worthington)

Diane Gelernter, a fun-loving mother of four and the first female president of the Meadowlark County Club in Great Falls, died in her sleep Dec. 5 in Missoula. She was 90.

Born in Bozeman, Diane lived in various Montana cities growing up, and graduated from Billings Senior. She attended the University of Montana in Missoula, where she met her true love Jim Snow. The two married in 1951, lived for a time in Minneapolis and Butte, and eventually settled in Great Falls. Together they raised four children.

Her home was the neighborhood gathering place, where all the kids were welcomed, fed and loved. Diane's philosophy was, "the more the merrier!" She made friends easily and had many close lifelong friendships and enjoyed entertaining. She always seemed ready with hors d'œuvres when people dropped by.

Diane was active in several community organizations, including PEO, the First Congregational Church, and the Salvation Army, often taking on leadership roles. A fan of Shirley Temple, she enjoyed tap dancing as a girl and continued tapping as an adult.

Always open to try new things, Diane took up ceramics when her kids were young, often throwing pots with her dear friend Bert Cooney. She learned to downhill ski in her fifties. Golf was a favorite activity, and she played the Meadowlark course into her eighties.

A few years after Jim passed away in 1981, she met and married George Gelernter, a Great Falls psychiatrist. They remained active in the Country Club, took many vacation cruises, and grew old together. He died October 31.

Diane is survived by her brother Bob Worthington of Missoula, her children including Connie Snow (Jon Kaufman) of San Diego, Vicki Corwin (John) of Missoula, Brian Snow (Sandy) of Post Falls, and Brad Snow (Yvonne Lucero) of Spokane. Her grandchildren are Phoebe and Izzy Kaufman; Ryan (Kym), Katie and Ben Corwin; Hannah and Samantha Snow, and great-granddaughter Ophelia. Her stepsons are Mark and Ben Gelernter.

The family is planning a celebration of Diane's rich life for the summer of 2022 in Great Falls, where her ashes will be interred next to Jim.

Memorials may be made to the local food bank or animal shelters.