Dixie Elnore Wohlers Henderson

Dixie was born August 8, 1938 in Deer Lodge to Richard and Elnore Wohlers.

She is survived by her sons Mike Hotchkiss of Deer Lodge, MT, Tom (Leona) Henderson of Hamilton, MT, John Henderson of Deer Lodge, MT, and daughter Zana (Kevin) Hogan of Gold Creek, MT; her grandchildren Brittany Hotchkiss of Cut Bank, MT, Stephanie (Rodney) Hunter of Deer Lodge, MT, Shelby Jensen of Missoula, MT and Riley Henderson, Dillon, MT, one Great Grand Daughter Lexi Stubs, Cut Bank, MT; her sister Judy Matti, Stevensville, MT, brother William (Susan) Wohlers of Portland, OR, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Richard and Elnore Wohlers, her first husband Richard Hotchkiss and her brother John Wohlers.

Dixie was raised on the family ranch in Gold Creek, where she spent her time riding horses, fishing and working. She graduated from Powell County High School in 1956. She married Richard Hotchkiss in 1956 and was blessed with her son Mike. She later married Merril Henderson in 1960 and was blessed with Tom, John and Zana. She worked in the Law Offices of Joe McElwain & Scotty McCallmun and later for Jim Masar. She then worked at Deer Lodge City Hall until her retirement. She was well known for her wealth of knowledge. Dixie was a hard worker and was the family historian. She loved spending time with family, sewing and playing a good game of pinochle.