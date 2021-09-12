Donald Edward "Lucky" Churchwell

Donald Edward "Lucky" Churchwell was as kind-hearted and empathetic as he was strong and hard working, and in his absence he leaves a seemingly endless list of friends, family, coworkers, students and acquaintances who will treasure his memory. He lived a life rich with love, and had a knack for making people feel seen, heard and at home when they were around him.

Donnie was born in Missoula, Montana. He was the first child of Edward and Louise Churchwell and was soon followed by his two loving sisters, Cheryl Mahoney and Jamie Churchwell. He grew up surrounded by family-not just his parents and two younger sisters, but a large, tight-knit extended family as well. Summers were spent together at Flathead Lake in Montana, water skiing and playing in the lake. He loved spending his evenings at the Missoula Fire Station with his dad, the Fire Captain at the time, and could always count on a home cooked meal when he came home to his mom.

Donnie graduated from Missoula High School in 1963, but remained an avid learner and lifelong student throughout his life. He went on to become an EMT, own his own ambulance company, and work as a Missoula County Sheriff's Deputy during his time in Missoula. He was married to Margaret Ann Forgey and went on to later marry Patricia Vazquez, both of whom he maintained a special friendship with after going separate ways. Through those relationships he gained lifelong friends in Margaret and Patricia, his five beloved daughters, ten cherished grandchildren and two great grandchildren, with a third great granddaughter on the way.

Donnie's daughters-Erika McGowan, Angie Churchwell, Montana Churchwell Gonzalez, Nicole Churchwell, and Aryel Churchwell-were his world, and they brought out his soft and supportive nature. He created a beautiful, blended family and nurtured the bond between his daughters, leaving Erika, his oldest from his first marriage, with the little sisters she had always wished for.

Between his two sisters and five daughters, Donnie was surrounded by females as long as he could remember, and that fostered a deep respect and love for all women in his life. He knew how to communicate kindly and whole-heartedly, challenged traditional family roles and values when necessary, and gave the absolute best compliments.

On top of his gift for complimenting others, Donnie had an infectious personality and extroverted nature. You could always count on him walking into a room with his big smile and his Ray Ban sunglasses. His friends and family recall his go-to greeting of "hey, stud" no matter who he was referring to, and his insistence on ending every phone call with an "I love you" or "Te Amo"-no exceptions. Donnie tended to all of his relationships with love, kindness, and frequent phone calls. In fact, you could almost always count on Donnie to make a few calls to family and friends as he ate his daily breakfast at McDonalds.

While Donnie was kind and tender, he was equally strong, disciplined and passionate. He moved to Calexico, CA in 1974 and began working for the U.S. Border Patrol, immediately falling in love with the food, people, climate and culture in the area. He fulfilled his dream of going to college, graduating from San Diego State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice and Spanish, as well as his Juris Doctorate from Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego.

While people might say Donnie technically retired in 2001, that was far from the truth. A constant learner and hard worker to his core, Donnie couldn't imagine a life of true retirement. He went on to work in realty, teach Spanish at Imperial Valley College, work as a substitute teacher, become a counselor at WomanHaven, and eventually work as a background investigator on behalf of the US Government. Donnie was also a proud member of the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club. On top of all that, he never missed a day at the gym. It wasn't a life most people think of when they hear "retirement," but Donnie wouldn't have it any other way. He was unapologetically true to himself and his passions, from his love of Harley Davidson motorcycles and the open road, to his impressive collection and working knowledge of guns. Both brought him tremendous joy, pride, and (most importantly), a true sense of freedom.

Donnie's family members were overwhelmed by the countless calls they received from people after his passing, each with their own special memories and stories to share. Some from old coworkers and students, others from friends he'd known since 1st grade. It is abundantly clear that Donnie's impacted more lives than he could ever imagine, and his memory will be one of kindness, hard work, passion, authenticity and love.

Please join us for a Celebration of Donnie's Life at the Old Eucalyptus Schoolhouse in El Centro, California on Sunday, September 26th at 10am.