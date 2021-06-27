Donald Connolly

On Sunday, January 31, Donald Connolly passed away quietly at the age of 83.

Donald was born on March 21st, 1937 in Glendive Montana to James and Mary Connolly. Upon high school graduation, Donald enlisted in the army and spent time in Germany as a medic before honorable discharge. He married Lois Mitchell on March 26th, 1962 and together they raised two children, Patrick Connolly of Plains, Montana and Leslie (Connolly) Soenen of Rathdrum, Idaho. Donald retired from Stone Container after working there for many yrs.

Donald enjoyed spending time with friends and family. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He also enjoyed pack trips into the Bob Marshall and golf trips south when Missoula was frozen. Donald could be found most mornings having a donut and coffee with friends. His willingness to lend a helping hand to friends and neighbors was well known.

Donald was preceded in death by his brothers Willard and Dale. He is survived by his wife Lois and two children, Patrick and Leslie as well as his brother and sister William and Hellen and four grandchildren, Caleb, Josh, Kailyn and Cam. He will be dearly missed by all.

There will be a memorial gathering at Garden City Memorial on Saturday July 10th at 11 am. A light lunch will be provided to those who wish to attend.