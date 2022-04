Donald Allen "Duke" Dukelow

Corvallis - Donald Allen "Duke" Dukelow, 72 of Corvallis passed away Sept. 22, 2021 at his home.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. October 16, 2021 in the Daly-Leach Community Room in Hamilton.

Condolences may be left or photo's uploaded for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com