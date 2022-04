Donald A. Hutchings

HAMILTON - Donald A. Hutchings, 88, of Hamilton passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Grace Lutheran Church in Hamilton with a reception following at the Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com