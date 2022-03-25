Donald Glenn Millhouse Sr.

Donald Glenn Millhouse Sr., 88, of Missoula, passed away on March 21st, 2022 at home surrounded by loved ones.

Don was born on Oct. 10, 1933 in Kalispell MT to Glenn and Gladys Millhouse.

He started his career as a Missoula City Police Officer in January of 1969, and retired as Chief of Police in Sept of 1990.

Don was an avid golfer and bowler. He loved singing most of all. He sang for the Mendelssohn Club, Missoula Community Choirs, his church choir, family and other local events. Rather than say "Goodbye" he preferred "Keep a song in your heart."

Please join the family for a graveside service on Friday March 25th at 4pm, Sunset Memorial Gardens in Missoula. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday March 26th at 11am at Grace United Methodist Church, 1756 S 10th Street W, Missoula. Reception to Follow.

