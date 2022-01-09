Menu
Donna Jean Bowne
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021

Donna Jean Bowne (Miles)

Donna Jean Bowne (Miles), age 94, passed away November 26, 2021 in Colorado Springs, CO. She was born November 16, 1927 in Gurley, NE to Ray E. A. and Velma C. Miles.

She married her husband, Robert S. Bowne, on May 15, 1945 in Sidney, NE. To this union were born two sons, Louis C. of Pueblo CO and Gary C. and wife Lisa of Hickory, NC.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Velma, her husband, Bob, and daughter-in-law, Kathy, two sisters, and one granddaughter. She is survived by her sons, her sister Marilyn, 4 grandchildren and spouses, and 4 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Donna's name to Nebraska Wesleyan University, United Methodist Committee on Relief, Grace Methodist Church (Missoula, MT), or Heifer International.

Arrangements are under the care of Swan Law Funeral Directors of Colorado Springs CO.


Published by Missoulian on Jan. 9, 2022.
