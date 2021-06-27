Menu
Donna Rae Franchuk
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021

Donna Rae Franchuk

Donna Rae (Mills) Franchuk passed away on Sunday, June 13th, 2021, surrounded by her husband and children. Donna Rae was born on November 12, 1958 in Missoula, Montana to Robert and Oteka Mills. Donna grew up in Lolo and attended Lolo School and Sentinel High School. She was an active member of 4H in her youth as well as Saddle Club with her beloved horse, Danny. Donna married her husband, Robert, on October 3rd, 1980. In September 1981, they welcomed a daughter, Crystal. In April of 1986, they welcomed a second daughter, Jayme.

Throughout her life, Donna worked as a waitress, a cook, customer service representative and currently worked for Hayloft Graphics & Design, a job which she enjoyed very much.

Donna became a grandmother in 2006 and welcomed many grandchildren after. Donna enjoyed playing board games with her grandchildren, camping, fishing, gardening vegetables and flowers, spending time at Georgetown Lake, her hummingbird visitors, crossword puzzles and beating all of the contestants on Jeopardy.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Oteka Mills and many longtime family friends. Donna is survived by her husband, Robert; daughters Crystal (James) Zimmerman and Jayme (Travis) Griffin; grandchildren Brenton, Breanne, Bexley, Brady, Lauren, James, and Adalynn; Brother David (Tracy) Mills; Sisters Susan (Ray) Montelius and Bobbi (Ron) Stanton; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

Donna's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of Community Medical Center, the Montana Cancer Center and the Radiation Oncology Team for their help and care throughout the last several years.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.


Published by Missoulian on Jun. 27, 2021.
Missing you ... my heart is broken....
Susan Montelius
Family
July 3, 2021
Donna Rae was one of many cousins but her heart stood out. She was softer, quieter and more gentle in my memories. I received a card at Christmas last year. I knew how much energy that must have taken and it meant so much. I'm glad we saw each other 5 years ago. I'm sure she's dancing in heaven with all the family who were waiting with open arms. Fly high Donna Rae and save me a dance when I get there. Love Jerri Lou
Jerri Pohl
Family
June 27, 2021
I am so sorry for you loss of Donna. She was a beautiful, kind and honest soul. She was proud of her family, kids and grandkids. It was an honor working with her. God bless you.
Kathy Means
June 15, 2021
