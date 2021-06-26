Menu
Donna Mae Olinghouse
Sentinel High School
Daly-Leach Memorial Chapel
1010 West Main Street
Hamilton, MT

Donna Mae Olinghouse

HAMILTON - Donna Mae Olinghouse, 82 of Hamilton passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at her home at Sapphire Lutheran Homes in Hamilton.

Donna was born June 6, 1939 on a ranch four miles east of Missoula, she was the youngest of 4 kids and the only girl. She went to school in Bonner and graduated from Sentinel High School and Modern Business College. She met Joel Olinghouse in 1958 on a blind date at Snappy's Café in Missoula. They had been married for 62 years this last April.

She is survived by her husband, Joel; her kids, Mary Olinghouse and Laura (Scott) Lindquist; she was the best grandma to Jake (Morgan) and Emily (Sherman). She was preceded in death by her parents and her 3 brothers.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. July 2, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Church in Hamilton with Pastor Vern Sandersfeld officiating. Private family urn placement will take place at Riverview Cemetery in Hamilton. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com

In Donna's memorial the family suggests memorials to Grace LWML, 275 Hattie Lane, Hamilton, MT 59840.


Published by Missoulian on Jun. 26, 2021.
Jul
2
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Grace Lutheran Church
275 Hattie Lane, Hamilton, MT
Daly-Leach Memorial Chapel
So sorry for your loss. Thinking you all of you
Mindy Zeiler
July 2, 2021
So sorry for your loss
Becky Campbell
June 27, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Donna's passing. She was such a sweet lady.
Rick & Kim Milstead
Friend
June 27, 2021
Dear Friends,I just wanted to express my sympathy for your great loss. I always considered Donna a friend and loved her cheerfulness and great smile. May our loving Lord grant peace and comfort to your family. Much Love, Kay Downey
Kay Downey
June 26, 2021
