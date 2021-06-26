Donna Mae Olinghouse

HAMILTON - Donna Mae Olinghouse, 82 of Hamilton passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at her home at Sapphire Lutheran Homes in Hamilton.

Donna was born June 6, 1939 on a ranch four miles east of Missoula, she was the youngest of 4 kids and the only girl. She went to school in Bonner and graduated from Sentinel High School and Modern Business College. She met Joel Olinghouse in 1958 on a blind date at Snappy's Café in Missoula. They had been married for 62 years this last April.

She is survived by her husband, Joel; her kids, Mary Olinghouse and Laura (Scott) Lindquist; she was the best grandma to Jake (Morgan) and Emily (Sherman). She was preceded in death by her parents and her 3 brothers.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. July 2, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Church in Hamilton with Pastor Vern Sandersfeld officiating. Private family urn placement will take place at Riverview Cemetery in Hamilton. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com

In Donna's memorial the family suggests memorials to Grace LWML, 275 Hattie Lane, Hamilton, MT 59840.