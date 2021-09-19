Donna Roth

Donna passed away peacefully Wednesday July 7, 2021 at Beehive Homes in Kalispell with her sons, daughter-in-laws and grandchildren by her side. Born in 1935 to Harry Roland and Ora Belle Evans in Caldwell Idaho; Donna grew up with sisters Elsie Waterman, Faye Guay and brother Ron Evans. Donna Graduated from Caldwell High School and attended the College of Idaho. Donna married Urban L. Roth Esq in 1965 and is survived by sons Bryan Roth, Brett Roth, Bradley Roth, Patrick Roth, Urban Roth Jr and Hans Roth. She is proceeded in death by her parents, sister Elsie, and husband and beloved daughter Cynthia Roth. Donna had an extensive work career including, executive secretary to JH Gibson president of Caxton Printers Ltd, office manager of Caldwell Chamber of Commerce. Donna worked with motion picture studios to bring Western movie stars in for appearances in the US and Canadian Rodeo circuits. She knew Clint Eastwood long before "Hang 'Em High" was in theaters. She was a charter member of Zonta International Women's Business Organization. She was also manager of the Klothes Kloset in Butte Montana, modeled clothes and hosted a local TV show. Imagine, a fashion TV show in Butte Mt in the 60's! In Butte Donna was very active in volunteer work including Junior League, setting up libraries in the local Elementary Schools and moderating the Junior League holiday fashion shows. Donna supported the local Parochial Schools by organizing Butte Central's first Champagne Art Auction, working on Central's education foundation board and co-chaired the initial 3 Christmas Bazaars in Butte. Donna also sat on the board of Directors of the Civic Center. Her volunteer work included Montana Easter Seals Society; she enjoyed working with children and taught CCD Head Start and organized religious retreats for junior high and high school students. Donna also led a support group, Montana Teen Intervention, for at risk teens. Her morning 'Pep Step' walking group was famous around Butte with many joining and quickly dropping out after realizing the core members talked just as fast as they walked, leaving all others out of breath with no words edgewise. Donna retired with her husband Urban in 1993 on Flathead Lake, enjoying skiing water/snow, sailing, tennis, golf and hiking in the Mission Mountains and Glacier National Park.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 25th from 11am to 12pm at Immaculate Conception Church, 1002 4th Ave E, Polson, Mt. A memorial luncheon will follow the service at 1pm at East Shore Smoke House Bar and Grill, 35103 Hwy 35 Polson, Mt just north of Finley Pt Rd.

Darlington Cremation and Burial Service is caring for Donna and her family.