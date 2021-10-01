Donna Elliott Taggart (Mitchell; Johnson)

Donna Elliott Taggart (Mitchell; Johnson) was born in Stillwater, Oklahoma on August 17, 1947, and passed away on September 23, 2021 in West Linn, Oregon at the age of 74. A celebration of life will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Oregon City on Saturday, October 2nd at 11am.

Donna was the second child of Dr. and Mrs. William Taggart. She grew up in Stillwater and graduated with honors from Dunart High School, where she was Vice President of the student council, and Pioneer Queen. At Oklahoma State University, she was an honor roll student, majoring in sociology.

In 1967, she married Dr. John Mitchell, the father of her two daughters. They made a home in Missoula and then in Forest Grove, Oregon, where she graduated with honors with a bachelor's degree in social and community service. They later returned to Missoula.

Her commitment to others informed every aspect of her life. She loved birds and nature, was inspired by art and all kinds of music; she played piano and sang with her children. She was a formidable racquetball player. She served at St Patrick's Hospital in Missoula for almost 40 years, first in Human Resources and then as the Director of Volunteer Services. She was an accomplished calligrapher and was a founding member of the Missoula Calligraphers' Guild. She shared her creative spirit and generous heart with everyone she met.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Maxine Elliott, her sister Karen, and her father, William Taggart. She is survived by her sister Jana Petermann, her brothers, Glenn and Gary Taggart, her daughters Jacqueline Mitchell-Robert, and Kate Mitchell, her six grandchildren, and her three great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers she would have wanted any remembrances in her honor to go to the Poverello Center in Missoula, Montana at https://www.thepoverellocenter.org/ or to Montana Public Radio/NPR at https://www.mtpr.org/