Doreen Miller
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Daly-Leach Memorial Chapel
1010 West Main Street
Hamilton, MT

Doreen Miller

May 19, 1933- September 16, 2021

It would be hard to know a more wonderful mother, grandmother or friend.

Doreen was born in Lead, South Dakota. She married Arnold Bean in 1949 and her four children were born in Rapid City. She divorced and moved to Washington to join her parents in 1962. She married CJ Miller in 1966 and added three children to her life. They resided there until she retired in 1995 and moved to Stevensville, MT.

Everyone who knew her was blessed by the best cookies, desserts and Holiday candies one can imagine. She baked constantly and loved sharing them with half the valley. Her legacy is her family. Seven children, eighteen grandchildren, thirty five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Sunday dinner was a tradition and she served it to all who could attend. She had just helped celebrate her oldest granddaughters 50th Birthday and met the newest children. A delightful highlight for her.

She spent many years volunteering for the Senior Corps at Missoula Aging Services and helping people of Ravalli County as an AARP Tax Aide. Each year these who attended looked forward to her cookies.

Doreen was predeceased by her parents, Fred & Irene; husband CJ Miller; brothers LeRoy and Darwin; Son-in-Law Roger; grandchildren Terra, Isaiah and Saithian. She leaves behind Vicky (Robert) Bostick, Dora (Mark) Tate, Sherry Kleven, Rick (Rosa) Bean, Art (Debbie) Miller, Bobbi Jo Miller, Dawn (Curt) Watkins and her multitude of grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday October 2, from 4-7pm. It will be at her home located at 4055 Houk Way, Stevensville. There will be a Memorial Tribute at 4:30 followed by a light dinner. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Doreen's name to Missoula Aging Services or the Stevensville Senior Center.


Published by Missoulian on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
At Doreen's home
4055 Houk Way, Stevensville, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Daly-Leach Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Adrienne Hopkins
Work
September 27, 2021
Adrienne Hopkins
Work
September 27, 2021
A wonderful human being that will be dearly missed.
Adrienne Hopkins
Work
September 27, 2021
So sorry to here of Doreens passing I know her dear friends Bob and Shirley Moran will miss her very much as well as her family
Nancy Hutchinson
September 27, 2021
Doreen was a wonderful lady. Whenever she would come into our insurance agency she always had a smile on her face. There were times when she stopped by our office just to drop off some of her Delicious baked goodies. My condolences to her family, Doreen was special!
Lance Broshar
Friend
September 24, 2021
Very sweet lady and dear friend to my mother. RIP Doreen
Tracy Wood
Work
September 24, 2021
Sending Huggs and prayers to all of you. She was a very kind and lovely lady.
Doranna
September 22, 2021
