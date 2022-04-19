Dorothy Mae Ashby

Missoula - Story of Dorothy Mae Ashby – So long Momma, Grandma, friend…

Dorothy Mae Ashby, born Dorothy Mae Weaver, came into this world in Tulsa, Oklahoma on April 18, 1937.

The only child to Dorothy and Foster (Shorty) Weaver, they moved around a fair amount following Shorty's work assignments with the railroad, finally settling in Lakewood and eventually Thorton, Colorado.

Following graduation from Lakewood high school in 1955, Dorothy worked as a clerk at Wolworths, where she met the first love of her life, George Albert Browne. Dorothy and George married in 1957 and gave birth to the first of their seven children in 1958.

In the same roving lifestyle as with her own parents, Dorothy and George navigated between Washington, California, Colorado, eventually settling in Montana in 1967.

135 South Fifth West became their home. Situated near Hellgate High School it became home to many neighborhood children who all called Dorothy, Ma, or Momma Dorothy.

With endless energy, Dorothy worked fulltime providing for her growing family, both inside and outside the home. She was always there for her tribe and was known to stay up all night, after a full day's work, to sew for her children's special occasions.

In her many positions at the Heidelhaus; in the kitchen, waiting tables or as floor manager, she was loved by all for her energy, work ethics, generosity and sense of humor. It was also at the Heidelhaus that she acquired her second son, Jeff Lane, who immediately became a full member of the Browne tribe.

At the age of 38, Dorothy became a widow with her crew of seven young children, when George passed away in July of 1975.

It was in 1977 that Dorothy met the second love of her life Fred Ashby.

Dorothy with her crew of seven, and Fred with his two daughters Ramona and Sam, quickly blended to create an impressive family of eleven. They married two years later and after a short period living in Fred's home on Cleveland, they built their dream home in Stevensville.

Life in Stevensville as Dorothy Ashby also marked a new chapter in her life. One of less work outside the home, a life of homemaking, gardening, crafting, building new friendships and living new adventures as a couple. They were travellers, golfers, snowbirders, skiers, snowmobilers, and painters. They combined the knowledge of their individual skills of woodworking, sewing and quilting to create numerous gifts for their children and grandchildren.

Dorothy's life took an unexpected turn with the passing of Fred in 1999.

With all the energy that characterized Dorothy, she went on to travel to Arizona for the winter, all over Montanta, Wyoming and France to spend time with her children and grandchildren.

She lived independently until 2015 when she joined ranks with Karen and her brood of 8.

Dorothy continued to sew, quilt, bead, enjoy her children, 26 grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren and to travel the world-over until her health demanded her to slow down.

From this moment, Dorothy's family came to her grandma's cottage nestled in the pine trees near Evaro outside of Missoula.

Dorothy will be remembered for her endless energy, her easy laughter, as an incredible momma, as the coolest grandma and the meanest cribbage player there ever was.

Dorothy was preceded in death by: Dorothy and Foster Weaver, George Albert Browne, Fred Raymond Ashby, Patrick Allen Browne and Josh Roger Rice.

Dorothy is survived by: Ramona (Bart) Elkins, Terri Daniels, Annette (Daniel) Lamy Chappuis, Rita (Doug) Pierce, Lori (Lee) Meacham, Karen (Tom) Taberna, Sam (Chuck) Hawkins, Pat Browne, Mug (Tim) Fox, Jeff (Connie) Lane, and her plethora of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.