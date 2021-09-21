Dorothy J. Salmonson

2//15//31 - 8//31//21

Dorothy J. Salmonson, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, nurse, matriarch, and friend, 90, passed away on August 31, 2021, of natural causes in Missoula, MT, with her daughter Kristine by her side. She and her twin sister Doris were born in St. Ignatius, Montana to David Archer and Neva Bergevin Archer on February 15, 1931, followed by sisters Roberta (Bobbi), and Doreen (Ditsie).

Dorothy and her sisters grew up on their grandfather's ranch west of Pablo, MT. They were enrolled in the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) and Dorothy was the last enrolled tribal member of her family before her passing. She was Metis/Cree and Interior Salish, whose ancestors followed the fur trade routes from Quebec, British Columbia down to the Oregon Territory. She was the last to remember what it was like to be Metis.

After her parents separated, her mother Neva contracted TB and spent the next 8 years at the Montana State Tuberculosis Sanitarium in Galen, MT. During that time Dorothy and her sisters were sent to the Ursuline Boarding School in St. Ignatius. They would spend their summers at the ranch with their grandfather, Thomas Bergevin Sr., and Uncle Manny (Thomas Bergevin Jr.), until their mother was released from Galen.

In June 1947, when she was 16, a fire at the ranch destroyed the family home and her twin, Doris, uncle Manny and four others perished. After the fire, Dorothy, Bobbi, and Ditsie moved to Wallace, ID, where they attended the Sisters of Providence Academy of Our Lady of Lourdes. She then moved to Walla Walla, WA to be closer to her Aunt Teresa and graduated from St. Patrick High School there. She always told the story of the nun who asked her if she was going to feel sorry for herself or do something with her life, so she enrolled in St. Mary's School of Nursing, graduating in 1953 as a Registered Nurse. She then moved to Missoula for her first job in surgery at St. Patrick's Hospital. There, she met her husband Earl, who was a forestry student at UM at the time. They married February 12, 1955 at St. Anthony's Parish and had 57 years together before his passing in 2012. They had 7 children: Karen, Linda, Jim, Kristine, Patricia, Janet, and Mark.

After getting married, they moved to Kalispell where Earl started his career with the Montana Department of State Lands, and Dorothy worked at Kalispell General Hospital on the medical floor. After moving back to Missoula, she began working at St. Pat's as an orthopedic charge nurse. She finished her nursing career working in the recovery room, where she was often asked to recover children from surgery. She had a calming presence, which made them feel safe, and eased their fears. In 1995, on her last day of work, she was walking down a long hall when a little boy about 3 years old grabbed her finger and walked part way down the hall with her. His mother told her he has never done that before, as he was really shy. He must have sensed what a special nurse, and person she was.

She was president of the Missoula chapter of NAMI (National Alliance for the Mentally Ill), from 1992 to 2017, advocating and holding weekly support meetings for 25 years. She was a passionate advocate for mental illness, whether that be in the halls of the state capitol or just sitting down to listen over a cup of coffee. She retired from that position after 25 years of volunteer service, still attending weekly meetings and supporting others until her health started declining, and COVID hit.

She loved taking drives in the mountains, camping at Lake Alva with Earl in their motorhome, fishing, clamming, and crabbing on the coast with Earl's brother Norm and wife Nola. Her and Earl adopted the neighborhood, looking after many generations of Jesuit Volunteers, neighbors, and their hungry dogs. She always liked a good party with friends, family, co-workers, neighbors… and she loved her Chardonnay! She was resilient, kind, generous, a bit mischievous and found good on the darkest of days. She'll be missed and loved by so many.

She is survived by her children, Karen (Clancey, MT), Linda, Kristine, Janet, and Mark (all of Missoula), and Patricia (Mark) Persons (Lebanon, OR), grandchildren, Lindsey Salmonson, Oliver (Katie), Geoffrey (Shelby), Jonathan, and Neal Persons, Daniel (Linda), great-grand children, Emmet, Merrick (Oliver & Katie), and Paisley (Geoffrey & Shelby), several nieces and nephews, and their families.

She is preceded in death by her husband Earl, son Jim, grandson Gabriel, sisters Doris, Bobbi, and Ditsie, her parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 25th, 2021 @ noon, St. Anthony's Parish, 217 Tremont St., Missoula, MT, luncheon to follow.

Family requests if you have Covid symptoms, please stay home. If you haven't been vaccinated, please wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothy's name to Missoula NAMI, or to St. Anthony's Catholic Church.