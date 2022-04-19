Dorothy Salomon

Dorothy Salomon passed away on April 13th, 2022, in the assisted living facility at which she resided for the past 6 years. She was 83 years old. Dorothy entered the world on October 15th, 1938 being born in Annville, Pennsylvania, to her parents Leroy and Kathryn Kincel. She was their first child.

The family relocated to the Mission Valley in Montana around 1947, when Mom was 9 years old, settling on a ranch in Round Butte. Mom attended Ronan High School a few years later graduating in 1957.

While working at the Quick Lunch Restaurant in downtown Ronan, Mom caught the eye of her future husband, Irvin Salomon, who was attracted to her positive attitude and gregarious personality. The couple married in Polson on March 24, 1959 and quickly moved to Bozeman where Dad was completing his degree in Mechanical Engineering at MSU. Following graduation, Dad and Mom moved to the Seattle area where Dad was employed by the Boeing Company.

Shortly after this time, a son, James, joined the family followed by a daughter, Tamara, two years later.

Sometime around 1970, Mom started selling Avon. Through determination and an innate skillset, Mom rose to become one of the top selling representatives in the Western United States. Later, she became a district manager. Following her retirement from Avon in the early 80s, Mom worked at a florists shop, was an activity director at a nearby nursing home, served as an Auburn Newcomer and was a secret shopper for Kentucky Fried Chicken.

Mom and Dad enjoyed annual visits to the Hawaiian Islands--usually without the kids. In 1986, they voyaged on a cruise to the US Virgin Islands and the broader Caribbean. Mom enjoyed canning fruit on an annual basis and, on Saturdays, she typically made cinnamon rolls that rapidly vanished.

On June 24, 1988, Mom was critically injured in a car accident sustaining severe head injuries. Through many surgeries and months spent in hospitals and rehabilitation programs, plus with the love and assistance of her family, friends and clergy members, Mom regained many of her former capabilities and personality traits.

In 1999, Mom and Dad moved to an assisted living facility close to their church in Federal Way. Following Dad's death in 2000, Mom relocated to the Olympia area to be closer to her son, first, living at Merrill Gardens, then, later, at Bonaventure Senior Living.

Mom thrived being around people and thoroughly enjoyed the activities offered at the facilities in which she lived. These included art classes and games, such as, Bingo, Pinochle and Left Right Center. For planned outings, Mom's name was usually on the top of the sign-up list. Mom took pride in having her door decorated with seasonal wreaths and enjoyed wearing her collection of Christmas sweaters during the Holiday Season. Because of Mom's outgoing nature, and helpful attitude, she was a favorite among the residents and staff at both facilities in which she lived. And she touched countless lives.

Mom was active in her church, Faith Lutheran in Lacey, WA, and regularly attended Bible studies at Bonaventure.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Irvin Richard Salomon, and by her parents, Leroy and Kathryn Kincel.

She is survived by her siblings Colleen Gydas (Kincel) and Robert 'Leroy' Kincel, and by her daughter, Tamara Wilson, and son-in-law Todd Wilson. She is also survived by her son, James Salomon, by her grandchildren Madeline and Ethan Wilson, and by numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all of the family members, friends and care staff who have faithfully assisted Mom over these past years.

Funeral services for Dorothy will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at Faith Lutheran Church in Ronan, MT with burial to follow services at Lakeview Cemetery in Polson, MT. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.shriderthompson.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Shrider – Thompson Funeral Home.