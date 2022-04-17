Douglas Alan Day

BILLINGS - Douglas Alan Day, 71, of Billings MT, passed away far too soon on March 26, 2022 at home, surrounded by his family. Doug was born on March 31, 1950 to Don and Phyllis Day in Hebron Nebraska.

Doug attended Hebron High School and graduated with the class of 1968 where he excelled at everything he did including football, basketball and track. Doug earned a college scholarship to Doane College in Crete, Nebraska where he pursued a degree in business. While playing for Doane they set a spectacular 38 wins in a row record.Not long after graduating he moved the family to Montana. Doug had a dream to move there for he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved the outdoors and appreciated the abundant wildlife, majestic mountains, lakes, streams and reservoirs and passed that love onto his children and grandchildren.

Doug married Colleen in August of 1998 and they spent many years on the water "jigging for eyes" and enjoying the great outdoors. Doug had a successful 40 year career working for Wesco resources until his retirement.

Doug is survived by his wife Colleen of Billings MT; son Scott Day (Carter & Harper) of Billings, MT; daughter Jennifer Day of Billings MT; sister Kathy Hudson of Hebron, NE; sister Judy and Mike Olsen (Nathan & Alyssa) of Lincoln, NE; brother Steve and Paula Day (Kelly, Becky & Curtis) of Hebron, NE; Monique and Brian Fortmann (Jarod & Jasmine) of Missoula; Shawna Fadrhonc (Soren & Silas) of Helena; loving nieces, nephews and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.

A family celebration of life will be held at a later date in Nebraska. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations in Doug's name to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Call 406-523-0275 or mail check to RMEF Memorials, 5705 Grant Creek Rd, Missoula, MT 59808. Include Doug A. Day Memorial in the memo line.